goodbye Benal, Mehdi loves only Zeynep

The previews of the plot of My Home My Destiny, which will return on Thursday 10 August 2023 with the new episode at 3.45 pm on Canale 5.

My Home My Destiny become tomorrow, Thursday 10 August 2023at 3:45 pm on Channel 5 with a new episode. Zeynep, the protagonist played by Demet Ozdemirhas received a surprise declaration but doesn’t quite know how to live it, another woman instead is struggling against destiny so as not to have to abandon hope of a family.

My Home My Destiny: summary of the August 9th episode

The court decided that Zeynep and Mehdi can officially adopt Kibrit. But Zeynep won’t be calm until she has also helped Benal to rebuild his life: that’s why she asks Nermin to hire her as a nurse in her house. Mehdi instead enjoys the moment and confesses to his sister Cemile that he loves his wife. Zeynep, who arrives suddenly, is shocked.

Advances of August 10: Zeynep’s inferiority complexes

Mehdi was initially disappointed by Zeynep’s reaction to his declaration of love but then decides to explain himself better: since he met her, Karaca has understood that it was true love with her. But Zeynep has always felt wrong and inadequate.

In the next episode of the Turkish soap the torment of Cemile

Cemile is looking for a way to get Benal out of Mehdi’s life now that his brother has finally found love. At the same time, however, she is worried about the woman who is expecting her nephew, and feels compassion for her who, having the window overlooking Mehdi and Zeynep’s room, suffers terribly from jealousy.

Zeliha finds out about her pregnancy in Thursday’s episode

Zeliha has understood everything about what is happening with Benal so she decides to intervene with straight leg but, as always, behind the scenes. She gives Sultan an envelope with her savings and asks her to deliver it to Benal. Sultan goes to the woman’s house but when he offers to accept her money to have an abortion and start a new life, she becomes furious and chases her away.

Benal faces Mehdi on Aug. 10 episode

Benaldesperate, makes one last attempt: she shows up in front of the gate of the house and asks Mehdi if she truly wants him out of her life forever. The man, sorry because he doesn’t want to hurt her, and still unaware of her pregnancy, tells her for the umpteenth time that he loves only her wife.

Dove vedere in streaming la soap con Demet Özdemir

It will be possible to follow My Home My Destiny also in streamingsimultaneously with the broadcast or on demand, on the platform Mediaset Infinity. Episodes and other content related to the new Turkish soap will be available for free, upon registration, in the section dedicated to My Home My Destiny.

