Goodbye cervical: with these simple exercises the pain passes and increases relaxation

Neck pain is a problem for many and especially affects those who spend a lot of time sitting or standing.

Il neck pain can be caused by poor posture, which can – in turn – lead to other problems such as headaches, muscle stiffness and shoulder pain.

Perhaps not everyone would have ever guessed, but neck pain and posture are closely related. For this reason it is necessary to pay attention to the position of the body to prevent the annoying pain.

How to relieve and prevent neck pain by correcting your posture

Are you also tired of suffering from neck pain and a terrible cervical? Here are some exercises you can do to improve your posture.

Here are some exercises that can reduce neck pain and improve posture.

L’neck extension: we begin sitting on a chair with a straight back and feet flat on the ground. Then we tilt our head back, looking towards the ceiling and hold the position for a few seconds, then return to the neutral position. Repeating this exercise 5-10 times is a good way to stretch your neck muscles. The neck rotation: We start from the same position on the chairs, then we turn our head to the left and hold the position for 5-10 seconds, then we return to the neutral position and we turn our head to the right. We repeat the exercise 5-10 times for each side. Lo upper back stretch: We also start in this position sitting with a straight back. Interlace your hands behind your head and push your elbows back, feel a stretch in your upper back and hold the position for 10 seconds. We repeat the exercise 5-10 times. L’shoulder stretch: Still from the seated position with the back straight and the arms along the sides, we lift the shoulders towards the ears as if we wanted to touch them and then we return to the neutral position. We repeat the exercise 5-10 times. The deep breathing it can help relax your neck and back muscles. Inhale slowly through your nose, then exhale deeply through your mouth, imagining that you are relaxing each muscle as you exhale. We repeat this exercise for at least 5-10 deep breaths.

In addition to the exercises described, there are some behaviors that we can keep or avoid to improve posture and prevent Sore neck. For example, avoid using the headset on your phone, take regular breaks from work to stretch your legs and move around a bit, and keep your computer monitor at the right height and position.

Also, it yoga can be a great option for improve posture and body flexibility. There are many yoga poses that can help reduce neck pain. These include the position of the cobra, the position of the child and that of the bridge.