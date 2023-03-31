Is it possible that eating Oats can “cure” from dangerous health conditions? Here’s what the experts say about this cereal.

Oats are a “forgotten” cereal: present in the daily diet until a few decades ago, it has now almost disappeared from our tables. But it’s a real shame because it offers beneficial actions comparable to some drugs.

Of course, when it comes to effects on the organismwe must take into account the expert assessments, and “take with a grain of salt” certain statements. But below we list all of them series of scientific discoveries concerning Oats which lead to an understandable conclusion: add it to our dietexcept for subjective intolerances, can do more than good.

What is Oats and what substances does it contain?

Oats (whose scientific name is Avena sativa) are one plant of the grass family originally from Asia Minor, a cereals whose grains are full of nutrients and beneficial for the body. To date it is mainly used for animal feed, but until a few decades ago it was present in the diet of humans and considered as a medicine.

One of hers peculiarity lies in the fact that unlike other cereals, in addition to providing many carbohydrates and proteinsconserva bran and germ even after processing, and therefore remains rich in nutrients. Among the main ones we also find the Vitamins of Group B, Calcium, Magnesium, Phosphorus and Zincit practically boasts no sodium and a significant contribution of Fibre. So already from this we can deduce that we are faced with a great food.

We also remember that Oats do not contain glutenand that’s why it begins to be appreciated: more and more people are intolerant, even if those suffering from celiac disease must still consult a specialist if they want to eat oats. Surely this whole grain is good for intestinal functionsthanks to its high fiber intake, but according to many experts it offers a lot other charitable actions all’organismo.

What are oats good for?

As mentioned above, Oats offer good amount of fiberbut they contain one particular type: let’s talk about beta-glucania form of soluble fiber which according to numerous studies and scientific opinions would help to reduce “bad” cholesteroland so prevent strokes and heart attacks.

In the past decade either EFSA (The European Food Safety Authority) that the Food & drug administration have reviewed several studies and concluded that a certain daily amount of beta-glucans can reduce il blood cholesterol. Obviously, it takes large quantities of oats to reach those levels, but eating it as it is can certainly provide a beneficial dose for the body.

Scientific studies to support the theories

We must then consider the fact that Oat fibers have a prebiotic action, and protect intestinal health. We remember that numerous studies have classified the gut as a “second brain” and as an apparatus through which the immune defenses are triggered. Therefore a healthy intestine is consequently synonymous with general health of the whole organism.

Going then to eviscerate other beneficial properties of Oats, we discover that it gives an important sense of satiety, thanks to the power of the special fibers we have talked about so far. This means it can be preferred to other cereals in case you want to lose weightor in any case if we want to keep fit.

Let’s move on to another very common health problem, namely the high blood sugarwhich can lead to diabetes. Well, according to some experts, whose opinions are published on Nutrictionfactsthe consumption of Oats can help counteract the increase in blood sugar and to increase insulin sensitivity.

Some team of researchers they are also trying to understand whether the beneficial substances contained in Oats, such as flavonoids and sterolsare really capable of prevent some types of cancer it’s at strengthen the immune defences.

In conclusion, certainly Oats are a cereal to rediscover and add to the diet; except for subjective intolerances, it can do nothing but good for your health.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)