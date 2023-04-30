Goodbye citizenship income from 2024, as will the new inclusion allowance

The CDM of May 1st Goodbye to Citizenship Income starting from 1 January 2024, but also to Gil, Gal and Pal even before they were launched. In the draft of the Labor decree-law, the agenda of tomorrow’s Council of Ministers, the interventions that were supposed to replace what has so far been the tool to combat poverty also disappear. Instead, the new «Inclusion check» will do it. Read also: Work decree, from farewell to basic income to cutting the tax wedge: the draft Read also: Goodbye Citizenship Income, the Inclusion Check is coming from 2024: how it works

The families According to the provisional version of the provision, the facilitation will come into force at the end of 2023. Its value is 500 euros per month, to which 280 euros are added for those who live in rent. The allowance is intended only for families with disabled people, minors or those over 60 years of age. Also change the equivalence scale forthe composition of the household, on which the attribution is based: the maximum value is 2.2 (2.3 in the case of seriously disabled); the first member is worth one, to which is added 0.5 for each other with a disability, 0.4 for over 60s, 0.15 for children under two and 0.10 for other minors.

Isee and income Another parameter is the economic condition of families. Those with an ISEE not exceeding 9,360 euros and a family income (which also contributes to pensions and salaries from amateur sports work) under 6 thousand euros per year, multiplied by the corresponding parameter of the equivalence scale and increasing up to 3,360 euros per year in the case of a rented house. The real estate assets, which do not include the fixed abode, cannot exceed 30 thousand euros. The cars in possession cannot have an engine capacity of more than 1,600, while motorcycles over 250 cc registered in the previous three years.

Times The continuous period of disbursement of the «Inclusion allowance» reaches up to 18 months and can be renewed, after a one-month suspension, for another period which must not exceed 12 months. In order to obtain financial aid, the beneficiaries must register with the Information system for social and work inclusion (Siisl)show up for the first appointment within 120 days and then every 90. In the event of unjustified absence from a meeting, the disbursement of the check is suspended.

The job offer The draft decree also establishes that “employable” family members, i.e. aged between 18 and 59 and able to work, must start a research process with an employment centre. The benefit will be lost if a job offer with a contract of at least one month is refused. For those up to six months, the grant will be suspended. The acceptance obligation also takes into account the distance from home: there are no limits “on the national territory if it refers to a full-time and open-ended or fixed-term contract lasting more than 12 months”, but if the job lasts less than or equal to 12 months there is an obligation to accept if the place is no more than 80 kilometers from the domicile. In the case of employee work, the salary will not be considered in the gross annual income up to 3,000 euros.