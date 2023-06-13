Goodbye curtain arms: here comes the easy trick to have them super toned and make the sea envious

The time has come to say enough to curtain arms! Feel at ease when you’re at sea, thanks to these exercises!

Curtain arms are practically arms with sagging skin, an effect that occurs when you don’t follow proper nutrition and, above all, when you don’t play sports. This aesthetic problem is often underestimated during the winter, and then in the summer when you uncover your arms, you realize how uncomfortable it can be. So, we are here to reveal some targeted exercises that will help you tone your arms!

The curtain arms they occur when we consume more calories than we burn, so as a result, the body accumulates the excess fat which is placed in various parts of the body, including the arms. Additionally, this problem may also occur when you follow one drastic dietwhich through fast weight loss, ensures that the arms are emptied of the previously accumulated fat and, therefore, all this causes the terrible curtain effect.

This imperfection it affects both men and women, it is about soft skin under the arms, which dances when we move, so who wouldn’t want to eliminate it? Well, that’s exactly why we’re here. Now we will reveal the arm exercises that if they are done well and consistently, you will arrive on the beach with super toned arms that will envy the whole world. Let’s go find them now!

How to get rid of curtain arms: here are all the targeted exercises for strong and toned arms!

Let’s start with the first exercise: overhead presses. To perform this exercise you have to stand sitting on the chair without leaning back to the backrest, then it is necessary hold a dumbbell and extend the arm upwards and then bend it downwards againrepeating this movement for 15 times (1 series) with a 45 second break about. So you have to execute three sets for each arm.

Then we have the exercise “dips” which consists ofplace your palms on the chair and bend your legs forward. Then you have to bring the pelvis towards the ground until the arms form a 90° angle. This exercise must be repeated three times, always with series of 15 and with breaks of 45 seconds. Finally, we have thefrench press” which provides the body lying on the floor, the grip of two dumbbells and the legs resting on the chair. Once this is done, just do it flex and straighten the forearm 15 times reaching three series total.

Simple right? You just have to try it now and you will notice the difference in your arms in a few weeks!

