Home Health Goodbye from 1 October to masks on buses and trains, from November also stop at work. But green pass to the hospital
Health

Goodbye from 1 October to masks on buses and trains, from November also stop at work. But green pass to the hospital

by admin
Goodbye from 1 October to masks on buses and trains, from November also stop at work. But green pass to the hospital

Countdown to anti-Covid masks: starting from 30 September the almost last restrictions that had been introduced for the pandemic will expire. For example, it will no longer be necessary to wear the Ffp2 on buses, subways and trains, but also in hospitals, medical clinics and RSA. The second deadline will arrive on October 31st when the safety protocols in the workplace will cease, which among other things provide in some cases the measurement of the temperature at the entrance and the use of masks indoors when the distance cannot be maintained. .

No more obligations, we go towards recommendation

It has been the symbol, almost the fetish of the fight against Covid, and has accompanied the Italians for over two years. Now the mask has its days numbered: the outgoing government and in particular the Ministry of Health does not seem willing to extend the obligation. In these days the last arguments are being made that could lead to the decision not to extend the mandatory nature of the mask but could still materialize in a recommendation to wear it where there are gatherings, starting from public transport and especially in health facilities. The farewell to the mask is now a fact in the vast majority of countries, but with some important exceptions: at the beginning of September, for example, Germany approved a new law for the protection from infections which provides that it will no longer be mandatory to wear masks by plane, while their use will remain mandatory on board long-distance trains, as well as in doctors’ offices, nursing homes, clinics and all other health facilities.

See also  Google officially announces the Chromebook models that can install Steam and the installation process

Goodbye to masks, but stay green pass in the hospital

As mentioned, in a few days it will no longer be necessary to wear the Ffp2 on buses, subways and trains, but also in hospitals, medical clinics and RSA. With regard to the other restrictions still in force, the next deadline concerns the stop of safety protocols in the workplace, whose deadline is set for 31 October. Protocols which, among other things, provide in some cases the measurement of the temperature at the entrance and the use of masks indoors in the absence of the spacing. On the other hand, there is another restriction that remains in force until the end of the year and that is the one that provides that until December 31st the Green pass is still mandatory for health workers, patients and visitors to hospitals and RSAs (residences for the elderly). : in fact, this measure involves the need to swab before entering a health facility.

Contagions are rising, eyes on autumn

But as September 30 approaches – the date of expiry of the obligation to wear a mask to get on means of transport -, the data on the trend of infections show a first turnaround that has not been seen for weeks, with an increase incidence, a key parameter for the analysis of the pandemic. The latest weekly monitoring by the Higher Institute of Health indicates that the incidence of Covid-19 cases in Italy has gone to 215 per 100 thousand inhabitants compared to 186 the previous week, while the RT is equal to 0.91, stable compared to seven days earlier.

See also  Google expects tablet sales to overtake laptops soon, and will continue to widen the gap - Tablet Brand News | ePrice Price Comparison

In particular, in the last week the growth of new positives has been about 10 per cent, even if no effects are seen on hospitals, where admissions both in intensive care and in other wards remain under control. The eyes, however, are focused on autumn, when presumably the spread of Covid will be more intense. At that point the new government will have to decide whether to take measures; and so far in two years of the pandemic, the first to be adopted to stem the virus has always been to reintroduce the obligation to wear a mask.

You may also like

FIMMG Bari – Health professionals are mobilizing in...

Covid: 22,265 positive, 43 victims. Rate at 14.6%...

The Ministry of Health withdraws lots of a...

Sla, the sensational discovery of an effective treatment...

Music, medicine and court life in 17th century...

Bassetti, today more dangerous flu than Covid –...

30 min. before breakfast, the results will be...

Vaccines, a single injection against Covid and flu:...

Do you go to the bathroom more than...

Covid, 230 Omicron ‘daughters’ and 30 mix variants:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy