Goodbye high cholesterol, but only if you cross these foods off your grocery list

We hear more and more about high cholesterol, and the reason is obvious: the incidence is increasing. But we have many ways to defeat it.

Having high levels of cholesterol in the blood can lead to the development of other pathologies and even incurring serious, disabling and fatal events. The condition is fought with both drugs and food.

And it is precisely on the food front that doctors and researchers offer numerous suggestions; Why preventionalso and above all in the health sector, it is as effective as and perhaps more than drugs.

Moreover, adopt a healthy diet and a lifestyle without excesses protects against many diseases and not just cholesterol. We have numerous effective drugs available, it is true, but they are not free from side effects and often do not give definitive cures but only a momentary “control” of the existing pathology.

So, we can act ourselves to help our body stay healthy, and the first step is to check what do we put in the shopping cart.

Goodbye high cholesterol, what is best to avoid at the table?

Let’s start right away by saying that hypercholesterolemia is a sneaky disease: Indeed it does not give specific symptomsand the only way to find out if you have altered values ​​is to go to the doctor and have ad hoc tests prescribed.

Even because High cholesterol can also arise in healthy eatersbecause maybe it’s a genetic factor (it affects 1 in 500 people in this sense) or because drug therapies are being carried out that can alter the levels of this fat in the blood.

Furthermore, we must not “demonize” cholesterol regardless: as a substance it is essential to our organism because it participates in the formation of cell membranes and also in some hormonal functions; always, it allows us to survive because the body is able to produce the 80% necessary. The remaining 20% ​​we have to get by food.

Ma just food can be friend or foe. In fact, if we want to limit the chances of raising blood cholesterol levels, we must be careful with certain foods.

Red meats but most of all cured meats and sausages, processed meats at the industrial level and offal they are “red dot”; they don’t necessarily have to be eliminated from the diet but they are known to contain high levels of saturated fat.

Secondly, better prefer fresh cheeses to aged ones and fatty dairy products; the motivation is the same, furthermore seasoned products contain much more salt.

Finally, the advice is to ban all industrial products, also and above all baked goods, snacks, ready sauces, snacks, and of course alcohol and spirits.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)

