Diabetics know that insulin is the only option for controlling blood sugar spikes and keeping them at bay. But the University of Geneva is working on one alternative therapy based on the proteina S100A9. It can regulate blood sugar, ketones and lipids without causing insulin side effects over time.

Therapy withinsulin it helps many people with diabetes, even though it has often had major side effects. Scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) have been working on for several years an alternative therapy based on the S100A9 protein.

They have now provided evidence that this protein can significantly improve the metabolism in case of insulin deficiency. Since 2019 the team managed by Roberto Coppariprofessor in UNIGE’s Department of Cellular Physiology and Metabolism, has identified a protein called S100A9.

To develop this drug, they did tests on diabetic animals and it has been found to act on the liver. It also activates the TLR4 receptor, which is found on the membrane of some functional liver cells.

How does this protein work?

To the protein S100A9 it does not need to enter the liver cells to act, but can be administered through a simple injection.

The experts also explain how this protein works in diabetic subjects. There insulin deficiency it can cause a sudden rise in ketones and acidification of the blood, leading to ketoacidosis.

It is about a life-threatening disease that affects 2-4% of people with type 1 diabetes each year. Well, the protein would activate TRL4 in the liver to control ketones.

This activation process does not trigger theinflammation. S100A9-TLR4 dialogue therefore appears to act on inflammation, the researchers point out.

Later, the scientists completed their results by examining the blood of diabetic people who arrived at the emergency room with a severe insulin deficiency.In this case, they explain, they act differently because they do not give neither insulin nor protein, they do not they still consider it ready for such serious situations.

Indeed, the next step will be initially test the drug together with low doses of insulinbut the researchers do not rule out the possibility of administering the S100A9 protein alone in the future, under specific conditions.

To further develop this highly innovative therapy, Roberto Coppari and Giorgio Ramadori have created a start-up: named Diatheris. It is supported by UNITEC.

In short, if this discovery becomes a drug, the possibility of treating diabetes will be very high and there will be no more problems with the use of insulin.