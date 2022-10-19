Muscle loss is a natural process that is dramatically inevitable as we age. It starts much earlier than we realize, that is, when we begin to struggle to climb the stairs of the house or to lift the shopping bags. More precisely, it is estimated that muscle erosion begins around the age of 50 and that from that moment onwards a piece – 0.8 percent – is lost every year. However, in some people, the so-called “frail”, this progressive process of muscle mass loss occurs faster with consequences that can seriously compromise the quality of life.

“The loss of physiological reserves is a normal process – he explains Maurizio Muscaritoli, president of the Italian Society of Clinical Nutrition (Sinuc), on the occasion of the recent congress in Lecce – but under certain conditions the organism “goes into reserve” faster. This happens for example when we are faced with a ‘fragile’ organism, a term that we learned about during the pandemic. The frail subject is more vulnerable at the same age, and physically presents a decrease in muscle strength and endurance, fatigue, weakness, reduction in walking speed “.

In addition to the presence of diseases such as tumors, inflammatory or endocrine pathologies, sarcopenia – the technical term that is used to describe the condition characterized by the reduction of the volume of muscles and the number of muscle fibers – can be accelerated by a sedentary lifestyle, from nutritional deficiencies due to inadequate diets, from gastrointestinal diseases or eating disorders.

What is sarcopenia

“Fragility can be identified with some markers of inflammation: increased levels of IL6 and TNF alpha are correlated with loss of muscle mass which sometimes manifests itself with involuntary weight loss”, he explains. Paolo Orlandoni, director of UOSD Clinical Nutrition IRCCS-INRCA of Ancona. “The loss of lean mass – he continues – is to be considered a real clinical syndrome that we call sarcopenia and for which diagnosis is made on three parameters: bio-impedancemetry (BIA) and X-ray densitometry (DEXA), muscle strength with measurement of hand strength with dynamometer (hand grip) and slowness of walking evaluated with the speed gait or the 6-mini walk test “.

But even if we are faced with an inevitable process, it does not mean that we cannot counter it or at least slow it down. Prevention is based on two fundamental pillars: balanced diet and physical activity. To which you can possibly add the consumption of specific supplements. These are therefore modifiable factors that can make the difference in the perspective of successful aging. “In the presence of a decrease in muscle mass – underlines Orlandoni – it is possible to act with a nutritional intervention targeted and managed by a specialist who manages the protein intake taking into account that the ability to use proteins in the elderly body decreases by about 28 % and the presence of catabolic molecules that negatively affect growth hormones and androgens “.

Healthy protein-rich foods recommended

Eating healthy protein-rich foods (fish such as trout and salmon, shellfish, nuts, lentils, quinoa, beans, tofu, chicken and lean beef), fruits and vegetables (at least 3-5 servings per day), and low-calorie foods is recommended sodium, fat and sugar.

“However, experimental and clinical studies documenting the efficacy of protein or amino acid supplementation are also increasing”, highlights Orlandoni. “Integration with essential amino acids has been identified as an intervention superior to any high-protein regimen and supplementation for efficacy, rapidity of action and safety. Administered intravenously – he continues – it is able to restore protein synthesis within a few hours even in the elderly subject. with an energy saving given by the administration route that does not involve the work of the pancreas “.

Physical activity is another pillar of prevention. Scientific studies show that 10 days of immobility in bed reduces protein synthesis by up to 30%, favoring the loss of muscle mass. A European study led by Italian researchers from the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital Foundation IRCCS – Catholic University, Rome campus and published in the British Medical Journal demonstrated the effectiveness of a specific program of moderate intensity physical activity in the prevention of sarcopenia and in general of motor disability in old age.

Exercises and nutritional counseling = -22% motor disability

Over a 3-year observation period, the combination of aerobic exercises (such as walking), strength, flexibility and balance, along with personalized nutritional counseling, reduced the risk of developing motor disability in elderly residents by 22%. in community with the typical characteristics of aging: physical fragility and decreased musculature. “This approach can be proposed to the elderly as a strategy to preserve mobility, thus slowing down and counteracting the progressive loss of muscle”, he concludes. Francesco Landipresident of the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics (Sigg) and director of the UOC Internal Geriatric Medicine of the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital Foundation.