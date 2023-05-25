Goodbye neck pain, these simple exercises reduce pain and improve posture

Neck pains are very insidious, even if quite common they represent a limitation in movements.
Today I am many people who have neck problems. Even if the ache is the best known manifestation, in reality this is not the only one. In addition to severe pain and discomfort, in fact, there may also be dizziness, difficulty maintaining position and various types of tooth and ear disorders.
Typically neck and shoulder pains are caused by a incorrect posture. So, first you have to correct your position to avoid these problems. How to proceed in such a situation? The answer is very simple: not only do you have to pay attention when you sit and maybe work many hours in this position, but also your way of walking and the type of shoes you wear have strong repercussions.
Goodbye neck pain with these exercises
Have they always told you that there was no remedy for the cervical spine? Actually, it is. With some small and valid exercises, however, have the possibility of reducing discomfort and pain in a real flash. Curious to know them? Here they are all.
- Stretch the neck for relax the musculature. The first exercise is very easy, you sit down with your back straight and feet firmly planted, you start tilting your head backwards, arriving to look at the ceiling, remaining in position for a few seconds and then return to an upright position. This exercise must be repeated very slowly 10 times.
- Neck rotation for lateral extension. In this exercise the neck and shoulder muscles are relaxed, then the head is rotated first to the right and then to the left for a minimum of 10 times on each side. Once your head has rotated, hold the position for up to 10 seconds and then return to a neutral position.
- Back stretch. To also activate the back muscles it is possible, still while seated, to clasp your hands behind your back, pushing your elbows until you feel a real muscle strain in your back. The exercise must be done gently so as not to cause damage.
- Stretching. To improve posture, stretching exercises are useful to do at least 10 times in a session. Raise your arms and then slowly let them fall to your sides. By repeating and holding the posture very correctly.
- Breathing. Breathing exercises are essential for the muscles of the back and neck and can give immense benefit to those suffering from inflamed cervical, all you need to do is breathe slowly focusing on the relaxation of the muscles to be able to operate an immediate benefit.