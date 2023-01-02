The time has come to say goodbye to online prescriptions, starting from 1 January we’ll be back in line at the doctor for prescriptions.

Once the coronavirus emergency has returned, unfortunately many of the practices we have known will retire and among these also the dematerialized recipe.

In recent days, the eyes of all citizens have been focused on the budget package and in particular on many “collateral” decisions such as the possibility of renewing the online recipe to avoid queuing at the general practitioner for the most common prescriptions.

At the moment, however, it seems that no particular decisions have been taken and for this reason, barring last-minute news, starting from January we will return to visit the general practitioner to be able to obtain a prescription for both drugs and specific visits.

Online recipe, what will happen from January 1st

The legislation providing for the possibility of receiving emails expires on December 31st dematerialized medical prescriptions, or by email or sms instead of the paper one. A situation that had been made necessary by the pandemic, a moment in which even going to your general practitioner could represent a risk for the circulation of Covid.

With the health emergency back, many wondered what would happen but to date it seems that there are no answers on the matter. Experts have clamored for this procedure to be renewed for both clear the queues in the studios as well as to reduce the workload.

Furthermore, we cannot ignore that there are also other diseases to which we could expose ourselves by going to our general practitioner. In fact, if we are in contact with a person affected by theinfluenza we too could be exposed to risk – a rather concrete hypothesis this year since the Australian seems to be more aggressive than usual.

Furthermore, as anticipated, this practice could reduce bureaucratic burdens for doctors, as the trade unions have underlined in recent days, explaining that unfortunately the category not only suffers from a lack of staff but is also so full of work that it is unable to carry out regular clinical activity. An extension would therefore be needed to make the materialized recipe still active, even if it seems that at the moment it is not among the priorities of the current government.