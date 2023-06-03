Goodbye shampoo: the natural and economical alternative for healthy and shiny hair

Imagine washing your hair in the shower without using shampoo: with two common ingredients you create a super effective natural alternative

Hair is a cross and a delight, we know. We want them to be strong, healthy and shiny, but taking care of them can become a nightmare. Products of all kinds, sometimes even expensive, to be used regularly to obtain and maintain the desired effects. A well-organized lineup for washing that we can’t change or it would be a disaster. A series of “problems” that sometimes wear us out. What if we told you that, in the shower, you can say goodbye to shampooat least once in a while? Here is the natural alternative for healthy and shiny hair.

It is about using two simple and common ingredients instead of the classic perfumery or supermarket products. Giving our hair a break by choosing something ecological can prove to be a winning choice.

No shampoo in the shower: a natural alternative with two simple ingredients, perfect hair

Obviously, this does not mean that we will never have to use the classic shampoo again, mind you. From time to time, maybe once a month, though, we can try this super cheap alternative, ecological and also very efficient.

What we need is the baking soda and apple cider vinegar. The first is ideal for sanitizing and disinfecting the scalp, also contrasting dandruff and the like. The second is a panacea for the hair, which gives nourishment and shine.

How to use it? Let’s adjust for the quantities based on the length of the hair. We go into the shower and wet the hair. So let’s go to moisten the baking soda with warm water or fresh. We massage on the head as we were doing a scrub and then rinse. If this is the case we can proceed with a second pass depending on the needs of the hair.

Now let’s move on to phase two: vinegar. Dilute it in equal parts with water and let’s pour it on the hair, roots included. Let’s keep it in place for at least a few minutes, before rinsing again, but without adding other products such as conditioner or similar. Don’t worry about the smell, it will disappear after drying.

Once your hair is dried, the result will be phenomenal: clean, shiny and strong. They will stay that way for a long time and we will have saved some money taking care of our hair in an ecological way and effective. Once in a while, it pays to replace the classic products with the commonly used ones!