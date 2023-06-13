Goodbye smelly feet! Here’s how to get rid of bad smell quickly and easily thanks to these tricks.

Particularly unpleasant smell, it is good to know how to say goodbye to the problem of smelly feet. So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Everyone can happen to have to deal with the problem of smelly feet. An undoubtedly unpleasant situation for those who suffer from it and for those who are at their side, which in some cases can occur quite frequently.

To manage to solve however, this problem is possible, simply by paying attention to a few precautions. But what are they and how to do it? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Goodbye smelly feet, how to get rid of bad smell quickly and easily: everything you need to know

Eliminate the bad smell of feet it is possible, just pay attention to a few small precautions. First of all it is essential to take care of hygiene. To this end, it is advisable to regularly scrub, apply a specific foot cream before going to sleep and, of course, cut your nails regularly. When washing your feet it’s important dry them well before putting on socks.

Otherwise, you risk encouraging the proliferation of bacteria. Still focusing on socks, it is advisable to opt for those in synthetic fabrics that help keep sweat away from the skin. In order to say goodbye to the problem of smelly feet, it is also recommended to insert some anti-perspirant insolesi in the shoes. If the problem persists it might be appropriate to put della dust to absorb moisture before putting on socks.

Remember never to use the same pair of shoes for two consecutive days and let them air out. In this way the next time you use them they will be dry and therefore you will not have to deal with the problem of humidity which increases the risk of bad smell. For the same reason it is important substitute after a few months the insoles and wash the shoes. A disinfectant spray can also prove useful for this. The watchwords for perfumed feet, in fact, are hygiene and cleanliness.