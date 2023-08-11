Goodbye sores in the mouth, with these tricks they will no longer be a nuisance

Everyone, at least once in their life, has had to deal with mouth ulcers: with these tricks you will no longer experience any discomfort.

The canker sores in the mouth are a very annoying and painful problem, although not dangerous to your health, it can come back on a frequent basis.

For this reason it is important to understand not only how to eradicate them but also how to eliminate every problem, preventing them from constantly returning. They can typically occur on the inner lip or even on the gums, on the palate almost up to the throat and are very annoying, both in adults and children.

Although actually it is not a disease, are the body’s response to a factor that generates their appearance. The risk is that of developing a sort of localized weakening with a cadenced return of the problem and a significant worsening that prevents one from eating peacefully without feeling pain.

Canker sores: what causes them and how to fix it

The act they appear as bubbles that are not very raised, light in color compared to the lining of the mouth. Sometimes it happens to feel a strong pain in one point, without seeing the corresponding spot yet, it means that the foot-and-mouth is arising right there.

Typically these can be caused by improper friction on that flap of mucosafor example for those who wear the machine, have crooked teeth or other similar problems which therefore generate continuous and altered pressure with respect to that point of the mouth. In some people they are very common, in others less. The condition given by improper chewing is different, for those who tend to always bite a point inside the mouth or for those who suffer from anxiety and stress, also in this case it is essential to understand what it is and therefore act on it.

Once the heat sets in, as isolated or also in the form of different speckles, it is important to act quickly to stem the problem. In the first place it is possible to use a gel or a Chlorhexidine mouthwash, this disinfectant helps to eradicate the problem in a few days. To avoid constant pain it is worth helping yourself with a hyaluronic acid-based spray which allows the mucous membrane to regrow quickly and form a protective barrier that also eliminates pain.

Another important factor is the use of local anti-inflammatory sprays, the pharmacist or the attending physician can give precise indications on which one to buy. In the most severe cases, where it is difficult to completely eradicate, the specialist can proceed towards a specific treatment with specific drugs.

