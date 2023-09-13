Home » Goodbye to a Myth: The Benefits of Weight Training for Adolescents
Health

Goodbye to a Myth: The Benefits of Weight Training for Adolescents

by admin
Goodbye to a Myth: The Benefits of Weight Training for Adolescents

Goodbye to a Myth: Weight Training Benefits for Teenagers

New research has debunked the long-standing belief that weight training negatively affects growth in teenagers. In fact, not only does weight training have no impact on growth, but it also provides numerous physical and psychological benefits. Alejandro Romero, a teenager who is about to turn 16, has been going to the gym for seven months to improve his bodybuilding skills. Despite initial reservations from his parents, Alejandro discovered that strength exercise is not harmful at his age.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), children and adolescents should engage in at least one hour of moderate or intense physical activity every day, including strength exercises. The latest update by the WHO confirms that strength training is essential for development and the prevention of musculoskeletal problems, improving the overall quality of life.

However, there is often a lack of knowledge about strength exercise among teenagers, leading to misconceptions and improper training methods. It is crucial for adolescents to have guidance from professionals who can help them set appropriate goals and plan their workouts.

The American Academy of Pediatrics published a report in 2020 that debunked various misconceptions about resistance training in children and adolescents. The report emphasized the importance of involving young people in resistance exercises, which have been proven to improve cardiovascular fitness, body composition, bone mineral density, blood lipid profiles, mental health, and resistance to injuries.

While personal trainers can provide valuable guidance, the cost often prevents teenagers from hiring one. Nevertheless, strength training has not only physical benefits but also cognitive benefits, such as improved concentration, memory, attention, and self-esteem.

See also  Paolo Picchio: "In the name of my daughter Carolina I help kids not to die from the web"

Gyms have seen an increase in the number of teenagers joining and maintaining their participation in strength training programs. This trend reflects a growing understanding among young people that exercise should be a lifelong habit. Teenagers have become faithful gym-goers, with a higher retention rate compared to the general population.

This increase in teenage gym-goers has been seen not only in low-cost gyms but also in those with higher costs. More and more people are recognizing the importance of physical activity for both physical and mental well-being. Sport has become a breath of fresh air for adolescents, helping them cope with psychological challenges.

When it comes to nutritional aspects and supplementation, it is vital to seek specialized advice for teenagers. Many claims about nutrition in sports are not proven in pediatric age and are often extrapolated from studies in adults.

Overall, the latest research confirms that weight training is not only safe for teenagers but also beneficial for their physical and psychological well-being. It is important for young people to have access to proper guidance and support to ensure they engage in strength exercises correctly and effectively.

You may also like

The new vaccines against Covid at the beginning...

World Health Organization Raises Alarm on Global Sepsis...

Unfulfilled desire to have children: What role does...

The Application and Potential of Artificial Intelligence in...

Natural ointment, grandma’s powerful remedy that fights skin...

Roman Students Continue Protests Against Inadequate School Conditions...

Preventing future pandemics: LMU’s new microbiology building on...

The Future of Travel: Economic Uncertainty and the...

what the illness the singer suffers from is...

Space Medicine: A Gateway to Personalized Anti-Aging Strategies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy