Goodbye to a Myth: The Benefits of Weight Training for Adolescents

Goodbye to a Myth: Weight Training Benefits for Teenagers

New research has debunked the long-standing belief that weight training negatively affects growth in teenagers. In fact, not only does weight training have no impact on growth, but it also provides numerous physical and psychological benefits. Alejandro Romero, a teenager who is about to turn 16, has been going to the gym for seven months to improve his bodybuilding skills. Despite initial reservations from his parents, Alejandro discovered that strength exercise is not harmful at his age.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), children and adolescents should engage in at least one hour of moderate or intense physical activity every day, including strength exercises. The latest update by the WHO confirms that strength training is essential for development and the prevention of musculoskeletal problems, improving the overall quality of life.

However, there is often a lack of knowledge about strength exercise among teenagers, leading to misconceptions and improper training methods. It is crucial for adolescents to have guidance from professionals who can help them set appropriate goals and plan their workouts.

The American Academy of Pediatrics published a report in 2020 that debunked various misconceptions about resistance training in children and adolescents. The report emphasized the importance of involving young people in resistance exercises, which have been proven to improve cardiovascular fitness, body composition, bone mineral density, blood lipid profiles, mental health, and resistance to injuries.

While personal trainers can provide valuable guidance, the cost often prevents teenagers from hiring one. Nevertheless, strength training has not only physical benefits but also cognitive benefits, such as improved concentration, memory, attention, and self-esteem.

Gyms have seen an increase in the number of teenagers joining and maintaining their participation in strength training programs. This trend reflects a growing understanding among young people that exercise should be a lifelong habit. Teenagers have become faithful gym-goers, with a higher retention rate compared to the general population.

This increase in teenage gym-goers has been seen not only in low-cost gyms but also in those with higher costs. More and more people are recognizing the importance of physical activity for both physical and mental well-being. Sport has become a breath of fresh air for adolescents, helping them cope with psychological challenges.

When it comes to nutritional aspects and supplementation, it is vital to seek specialized advice for teenagers. Many claims about nutrition in sports are not proven in pediatric age and are often extrapolated from studies in adults.

Overall, the latest research confirms that weight training is not only safe for teenagers but also beneficial for their physical and psychological well-being. It is important for young people to have access to proper guidance and support to ensure they engage in strength exercises correctly and effectively.

