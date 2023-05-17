Goodbye to annual vaccines? new study opens up to the universal vaccine

Breakthrough in Flu Fight: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Announces Development of Universal mRNA Vaccine

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a healthcare research and development institute part of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), recently announced the start of a promising trial involving a new flu vaccine, based on mRNA technology.

In the words of Hugh Auchincloss, director of NIAID, the creation of a universal vaccine against the flu would represent a major achievement for public health. It could involve eliminating the need to develop new specific vaccines annually to address different seasonal flu strains. It would also reduce the frequency of vaccinations for patients. This announcement was met with great enthusiasm and attracted the attention of industry experts.

The study, which will involve a group of 50 volunteers aged between 18 and 49, will be divided into several phases. Initially, the most effective dose of the investigational vaccine will be determined to ensure an optimal immune response. Next, the new vaccine will be compared with the currently used seasonal quadrivalent vaccine to evaluate its effectiveness in protecting against influenza.

Figure 1 – NIAID recently announced the start of a promising trial of a new universal influenza vaccine

The target is hemagglutinin

What makes this vaccine innovative is its approach to boosting immunity against the flu. It would use a specific portion of a protein known as hemagglutinin, which is found in flu viruses. This protein was found to have two different portions: one that evolves rapidly, causing flu strains to vary, and a more stable one, characterized by striking similarities between different flu viruses. The new vaccine exploits this last stable portion of hemagglutinin, which could allow it to offer lasting protection against a broad spectrum of flu strains.

According to Auchincloss, it is important to consider the pandemic potential of some flu strains. A universal influenza vaccine could serve as a critical line of defense against the spread of future influenza pandemics, providing broader and longer-lasting protection than currently available seasonal vaccines.

The initiation of this trial represents a significant step towards the goal of a universal influenza vaccine. However, it must be emphasized that more studies and research are still needed to evaluate its efficacy, safety and ability to offer long-term protection. The commitment and dedication of researchers involved in the fight against influenza are essential to be able to better face future challenges in the field of infectious diseases.

