goodbye to another piece of life

It passed away this morning Giampiero Raveggi, historic manager of Rai. The news spread through social networks, where many faces of state television wanted to express their pain and dedicate a memory to their friend and colleague. Among them there is also Mara Venierwho shared a long-standing friendship with Raveggi: still a great pain for the presenter, who after the disappearance of her son-in-law Pier Francesco Forleo faces another important bereavement today.

Mara Venier remembers Giampiero Raveggi

Giampiero Raveggi was one of the pillars of Rai for many years: he was in fact one of the historical leaders of Viale Mazzini, as well as ex head of the structure of the company. Mara Venier, also the backbone of state television, was deeply attached to him, who was part of her family dearest friends. The presenter wanted remember it sharing on his social pages a photo that portrays them together, smiling, a few years ago. “Hello Giampiero… my friend forever… last week you came home to say hello, we laughed and talked many things… I’m speechless”, wrote Mara Venier on Instagram, where she was overwhelmed by the affection of the fanswho didn’t miss their support in this difficult period. “What’s going on? What a bad time,” someone commented. “What a very bad time for you, dear Mara. Unfortunately life is like this,” wrote someone else.

The memory of TV characters

But Mara Venier is not the only one to have dedicated words full of love and pain to her friend Giampiero Raveggi. There are numerous i characters from the show who remembered him with photos, anecdotes and personal stories. The first to share a post about it was Charles Conti: “Hello Giampiero, friend and great former Rai manager with whom I have shared many programs”, reads on Instagram. The words of Amadeus: “Unfortunately from today our great friend Giampiero is no longer here… an immense pain. It was a privilege to share beautiful moments that will be unforgettable for us, thanks for your precious advice and your sincere friendship. We will miss you”. Also Monica Leofreddi he dedicated words full of affection to Raveggi: “The good that I have loved you Giampiero. You were a gentleman from other times, in a television from other times. You were the friend, the husband, the father, the grandfather that we all would like to have. It was impossible not to love you.”