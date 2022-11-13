GALZIGNANO – Youthful, always affable with everyone and very affectionate to the family and in particular to the grandchildren. This is how Galzignano cries Livia De Boniwho died last Thursday, November 10, just 62 years old after having fought in vain against a disease that left her no way out.

Livia was well known for her social commitment expressed in many forms in favor of the community. As long as she could, she actively participated in many social and cultural activities in the area. Her youthful spirit, linked to her deep love for her grandchildren, earned her the title of Grandma honey won at the national contest of Gatteo Mare. On that occasion she was awarded by the jury of the Adriatic town among other 21 competitors for her affective skills and versatility, winning the jury for her aptitudes in singing and in other various tests of sympathy, such as those of reading fairy tales and singing a lullaby for the grandchildren.

After all, the title of grandmother sweetness has characterized Livia’s whole life, especially in the most difficult moments. Livia’s family is also known and appreciated throughout the territory for the collaboration offered to sporting initiatives in the country. Her husband, Ruggero Gallo is the owner of Eurocryos, the Solesino company specializing in the construction of refrigeration systems, which has often become a partner in many sports and social activities organized by the municipal administration of Galzignano. The same brother Livio he is well known as the owner of a hardware store in the country. The image of a kind and smiling person left by Livia in Galzignano is the one that will accompany the memory of many friends and acquaintances who will huddle next to her husband, Livia’s brother, her parents Graziella and Ottavio, sons Michele and Mattia ed ai grandchildren Nico and Sara, in the last greeting that will be given to her tomorrow morning, November 14, at 9.30 in the parish church of Galzignano.