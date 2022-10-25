Listen to the audio version of the article

The pandemic is moving towards the so-called endemic: coexistence with the virus as long as no new threatening variants appear. One more reason to change the communication that has accompanied us for almost three years: among the first measures that the new Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci should take on Covid there is in fact to modify the bulletin that records the progress of the pandemic every day and that could soon become weekly. A step that splits experts and professionals: there are those who believe with conviction that it is now useless and those who instead defend it because in this way the pandemic is better monitored, guaranteeing transparency and information ..

I in favor of the abolition of the daily bulletin

It was the first to open the debate Francesco Vaia, director of the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute in Rome, with his appeal to suspend the daily death bulletin, underlining that at this moment there are “absolutely no elements of alarm” for the pandemic. In total agreement with Vaia is among others Maria Rita Gismondo, director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and bio-emergency diagnostics of the Sacco hospital in Milan: “The daily bulletins” on Covid-19 “should have stopped them for some time” and eliminated them “will be the first thing to do to awaken people from this social nightmare “. In the same vein Mario Clericiprofessor of immunology at the University of Milan and scientific director of the Don Gnocchi Foundation: “I believe that at this point in the Covid pandemic, which in reality is no longer a pandemic, but an epidemic, the bulletin generates anxiety in those who are susceptible to anxiety and no longer see its usefulness ».

Turn the bulletin into a weekly report

“The daily Covid bulletin must certainly be eliminated. If you really want to keep it, do it once a week. Now that the flu comes we do a bulletin with all the cases every day? We must change ”, among the experts in favor of a transformation of the bulletin there is first of all Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa. On similar position the epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco, Professor of Hygiene at the University of Salento: «I agree that disclosing the daily Covid bulletin of deaths makes little sense. However, surveillance of the virus must continue carefully. A good alternative could be the sole publication of a weekly bulletin of all the data ». Even the immunologist Mauro Minelli, head of the Foundation for personalized medicine for Southern Italy, is convinced that “we could also give up the daily bulletin and think of something more significant and deeper in terms of epidemiological monitoring and surveillance”.

Keep it daily for transparency reasons

“I am absolutely opposed to the possible cancellation of the daily bulletin on Covid data. It is right that every day information is given on what is recorded, including deaths. I do not see in a positive way a protective attitude of public opinion which, in this way, is assumed to be composed of irresponsible people from whom to hide things “: this is the clear-cut position of Massimo Galli, former director of the infectious diseases department of the Sacco hospital in Milan. For Walter Ricciardi, Professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University «it is a question of communication. Health surveillance and data acquisition are essential, as is the transparency of data which must be available and accessible for all. But how to communicate and explain them is a choice of the Government and the institutions. The important thing is that all the actors involved can access the information ». Finally, for Giuseppe Remuzzi, director of the Mario Negri Irccs Institute of Pharmacological Research, “the bulletin today must be made simpler, in my opinion the essential items must be put, that is, the number of people who need hospital and intensive care, and the number of people dying for Covid. “But we need to find a way to distinguish this number of people who die because they have contracted Covid, and therefore have interstitial pneumonia even if it is now quite rare, or have consequences from Covid, from those who have a positive swab”.