goodbye to the Rai 1 program, in its place Pino Insegno

Flavio Insinna he is certainly one of the most loved Italian conductors ever, thanks to his fluency, irony and sympathy. The Roman presenter is at the helm of the quiz show The legacyfor several years now: it was, in fact, 2018 when he took the place of a late one Fabrizio Frizzi. His adventure within the program that precedes the TG1 has, however, come to an end and here it is tonight, Sunday 18 June, Flavio greeted his loyal viewers. The name of his replacement would already be certain.

The Adventure of Flavio Insinna all’Inheritance it came to an end after five years in which the conductor entertained the millions of viewers who followed him very passionately. In this period, however, in Rai important changes are taking place at an organizational level, and here, therefore, they have also affected the presenter. Flavio Insinna, with his kind and smiling manner, but with a touch of emotion, greeted the audience who have kept him company for all these years: «I thank all the viewers who have always followed me and who have been with me despite all that it was happening in the world. You have been there with the pandemic and with the war which is, unfortunately, still ongoing”. Insinna he then recalled the summer appointment with Chain reactionconducted by a colleague Marco Liorni. But, then, who will take his place at the helm of theInheritance?

Flavio Insinna’s replacement

The legacylike every year, will stop for the summer break and the quiz show conducted by Marco Liorni will run until the end of 2023. Then, in January, the program just left from Flavio Insinna will have a new conductor: Pino I teach who is ready to take control of the game left to him by his colleague.

