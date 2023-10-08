goodbye to token holders. What changes with the new bill

Against staff shortages and excessive use of medici «token operators», we begin to seriously evaluate the possibility of entrusting extra duty shifts, with relative compensation – one hundred euros gross per hour – to doctors and professionals affiliated with the National Health Service, derogating from the current incompatibilities provided for by law. What until recently was only a working hypothesis, hoped for by many trade associations, has now become a legislative proposal, strongly supported by the Abruzzo Region and the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists (Fnomceo) and presented by Fratelli d’Italia senator Guido Quintino Liris with an amendment to the Competition Bill co-signed by several party colleagues.

The measure is now being examined by the Minister of Health, who seems open to this possibility and could express his opinion in the next few days. The “tokenist” doctors are doctors outside the public system who cover several consecutive shifts on call to resolve the shortage of medical personnel in the emergency room, but not only. For their services, with few quality controls, they receive compensation that in a few days can equal the monthly salary of a normal hospital doctor. In the new proposed law, the compensation provided for doctors of the National Health Service, used to cover extra shifts in cases of shortage, would be 100 euros gross per hour. A great saving for the National Health Service, given that in some regions the “token operators” are paid even double, and a recognition for doctors working in the public system. «For example, this bill provides that, in case of need, an outpatient specialist can cover an uncovered shift in the hospital or that a doctor who works in the surgery department can cover a shift in the emergency room in the same hospital where he works or of another public structure or in any case affiliated with the National Health Service”, explains Filippo Anelli, president of Fnomceo. «It is therefore a more flexible mechanism for managing public health resources which aims to enhance the professionalism that is already within the system», he adds.

Currently, a public health service doctor who wants to work an extra shift in a department other than his own or another hospital, in the event of a shortage of staff, cannot because there is incompatibility. This therefore means that the National Health Service professional is not given the opportunity to make his contribution in case of need, by working a few extra shifts, with relative extra compensation. If the bill were approved, the patients themselves would also gain. Reducing the use of medical doctors not only involves saving public health resources, but also means having the certainty of employing expert personnel, the trade unions are convinced of this. «Some token doctors are in fact retired, many don’t even have specialization», underlines the president of Fnomceo. For his part, the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, has never hidden the fact that he is against the excessive use of “coin-tested” doctors.

THE GOVERNMENT’S MOVES

A few days ago the minister addressed the topic publicly and addressed the regions directly. «It is absurd that inside the same public hospital there are people who are paid three times more than those who work in public facilities. This is unacceptable. You will see – he continued – that once we close the token doctors, the doctors will return to the public health system.” According to Anelli, in fact, giving doctors in the public health service the green light to take on extra shifts, also rewarding them with adequate compensation, would also mean making the profession more attractive. The president of Fnomceo explains further: «At the moment we urgently need to patch up the staff shortage, but we are working with Minister Schillaci on new and different fronts to make the profession within the National Health Service more attractive again» .

