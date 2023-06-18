Goodbye water retention, the solution comes from these plants

Do you suffer from water retention? Have you tried everything? Maybe you don’t know these miraculous plants, did you know that they are very effective?

The water retention is a phenomenon which mainly affects women and occurs when there is a stagnation of liquids, the causes can be various. In fact, there may be heart or kidney diseases at the base, but more frequently it occurs when you lead an unbalanced lifestyle. However, a few tricks are enough to combat retention.

The phenomenon can be localized or generalized, in the first case it mainly affects the thighs, abdomen and buttocks. The main symptom is swelling, but it is often accompanied by joint stiffness and pain. Often those who suffer from it can also experience a sudden increase in weight, fluctuations not attributable to changes in eating habits.

The disorder must be treated, the stagnation of liquids could in fact turn into cellulite. Retention occurs when the lymphatic system does not work properly, when there are hormonal imbalancesin case of constipation, when smoking or consuming alcohol, when there is heart or kidney disease in progress, in case of overweight, when one spends most of the day on his feet, when a balanced and balanced diet is not followed.

How to fight water retention naturally?

Small precautions are enough to counteract retention, first of all doing healthy and regular physical activity. A 30-minute walk a day is enough to reap the first benefits. The use of salt should be moderate, the diet must be rich in balanced nutritious foods and, to promote diuresis, it is recommended to drink herbal teas as long as they are unsweetened.

Among those that particularly help to drain liquids are: the green teain fact, it has antioxidant properties, it helps to dispose of liquids and to purify the body. 3 cups a day is enough to get better and see the first results. Birch is a natural diuretic, its leaves contain high doses of potassium and flavonoids, the combination of which stimulates the elimination of urine.

Centella is particularly suitable if you suffer from heavy and swollen legs and capillary fragility. Protects connective tissue, also protects blood vessels. Pineapple stem is also an excellent diuretic, it contains bromelain, which drains liquids.

These are natural remedies that certainly can be effective, but it should be remembered that water retention can sometimes be a symptom of a more serious problemor of an ongoing pathology, for this reason it is necessary to contact an expert who knows how to investigate its nature and prescribe the cure.