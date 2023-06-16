Goodbye wrinkles without creams and treatments: skin health starts with food | So you always look 20 years old

Let’s fill up on nutrients that will fight against wrinkles for us: let’s discover all the beauty secrets of the skin

Having youthful skin is the dream of many. Some people resort to invasive treatments in order to appear with one smooth and wrinkle-free skinothers opt for creams that promise wondrous results.

In reality, the first action to be taken to combat the onset of wrinkles is to regularly take some foods that are real allies of the beauty of our skin.

In general, fruit and vegetables contain antioxidants, as well as mineral salts and vitamins. In particular the vitamin C stimulates the collagen productionan important protein for maintaining youthful skin.

To have one supple and radiant skin we must include all of those in our diet foods rich in antioxidantswhich play a leading role in the fight against free radicals, the main causes of skin ageing.

All the secrets for young and beautiful skin

We prefer fruits such as i blueberries and in general i berries e green leafy vegetables like the spinach not beets. The carrots not sweet potatoes they are rich in beta-carotene, an antioxidant that in our body converts into vitamin A, essential for the regeneration of skin cells. Let’s not miss it too aubergines, tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, kiwis, watermelon, strawberries, cherries, red grapes, peaches and dried fruit (almonds, pistachios, walnuts).

Also legumes such as lentils and beans they contain antioxidants and must not be lacking in our diet, also due to the supply of fibers and proteins of vegetable origin which they guarantee to the body. Among other things, lean proteins such as those contained in legumes, quinoa and tofu are essential for the production of collagen and elastinwhich ensure supple skin.

As well as fruits, vegetables and legumes

Even the green tea it is an excellent source of antioxidants beneficial to the skin. The dark chocolate contains i flavonoids, antioxidants useful to protect the skin from damage caused by UV rays. Also very useful spices such as ginger, turmeric and chillirich in natural antioxidants.

We also eat foods rich in omega-3 fatty acidswhich help reduce inflammation and keep the skin hydrated, counteracting the signs of aging: we find them in fish such as salmon and sardineswhile as regards vegetable sources we have to resort to walnuts and flax seeds.

