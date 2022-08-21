Home Health Google AI “Transframer” demonstration, you can make a short video with a picture – Qooah
Health

by admin
As wafer-processing technology evolves and devices become more capable, developers and researchers are looking for new ways to harness artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to make them more practical.

Last week, Google DeepMind scientists announced the creation of a new framework called Transframer. The framework can automatically generate short movies from a single image input. The technology could in the future enhance traditional rendering solutions to create virtual environments based on machine learning capabilities.

Original image, taken from a Street View image on Wikipedia
Pay attention to the second picture in the second row, this is the generated dynamic movie

The name Transframer pays homage to Transformer, another AI-based model. Originally launched in 2017, the Transformer is an innovative novel neural network architecture that directly generates text by modeling and comparing other words in a sentence. The model was subsequently incorporated into standard deep learning frameworks such as TensorFlow and PyTorch.

Transframer automatically generates the second row of images from the first row of images, and then generates animations from one or two rows of images.

Now Transframer is more powerful and can directly use a background image with similar properties, combined with query annotations to create a movie. It is worth mentioning that the raw images provided did not provide any geometric data, but the resulting movie moved around the target image and accurately visualized the perspective.

The official use of Google’s DeepMind artificial intelligence platform to showcase. The whole process is to analyze a single photo background image, obtain key image data from the picture, and use this to generate additional images, which ultimately constitute a movie. In the process, the system determines the frame of the picture, helping to identify and predict the surrounding environment of the picture.

Context recognition is used to predict what the picture might look like from other angles. Build models for additional image frames based on predicted data.

While the new framework is currently immature, the ability to generate reasonably accurate movies with very limited datasets has a broad market and marks a huge advance in movie technology. Features such as semantic segmentation, image classification, and optical flow prediction are available.

It has a profound impact on film-based industries such as game development. For example, the current game relies heavily on rendering technology, but through the construction of Transframer, the time, resources and energy that developers need to pay can be greatly reduced.

