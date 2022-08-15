In addition to the recent test that allows players to directly find games from cloud streaming game services including its own Stadia through Google Search, Google recently announced that it has added more than 100 playable games to the Stadia service, which can even be played until a certain period of time, or is the completion of a specific achievement item.

According to Google’s announcement, it will now provide more than 100 games including “Control”, “Sniper Elite 4”, “Strange Brigade”, etc. on the Stadia service, which can be played. The length of time will be at the discretion of the game developer and publisher, currently 30 minutes, 60 minutes, or up to 120 minutes.

In addition, Google also allows developers or publishers to set the game to complete certain tasks and achievements before ending the trial, thereby attracting more people to join the Stadia service.

Although the entire trial is relatively limited, by extending the trial time, Google is expected to attract more people to experience it, and to fully understand whether the game is suitable for them to play, and also allow more players to experience the experience of playing through Stadia. The convenience of cloud streaming.

Arden Aspinal, the head of the Rebellion North game studio that produced Sniper Elite 4, said that allowing players to fully experience the game content for a long time will make players more willing to play the game, and at the same time plan more game experience modes in the future , which will allow players to play specific episodes directly instead of starting the experience from scratch.

Karan Arora, senior product manager of Stadia, explained that the game trial mode proposed this time is actually inspired by the trial methods provided by some game developers, and believes that it will attract players to participate in the trial.