Listen to the audio version of the article

Starting Monday, August 22, the Helpful Content Update will be released globally for English-speaking users, while a second is scheduled for the next few weeks in other languages. This is an update for Google’s search algorithm, with which the giant will penalize sites and content that spread inaccurate, unverified and hoax news.

The focus of the company is above all the clickbait, or the practice of creating content specifically to gain user positions and clicks, often using titles that do not reflect the news reported.

In a post, the Mountain View company explains that credible and helpful content will be rewarded, “helpful” in fact, as well as the most reliable reviews. “Many of us have experienced the frustration of visiting a web page that seems to have what we are looking for, but it does not live up to our expectations »writes Google. “We work hard to make sure the pages we show on Search are as useful and relevant as possible. To do this, we are constantly refining our systems: last year, we launched thousands of research updates based on hundreds of thousands of quality tests, including assessments where we collect feedback from human reviewers. “With the novelty, they will be rewarded educational content, entertainment content, reliable shopping websites and technology-related pages, preferring original sites, containing reviews and insights.