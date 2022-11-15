Home Health Google Health Connect: Several apps are now compatible with the service (and more are on the way)
Health

Google Health Connect: Several apps are now compatible with the service (and more are on the way)

by admin
Google Health Connect: Several apps are now compatible with the service (and more are on the way)

During Google I / O 2022, BigG also presented an interesting news regarding fitness and everything that goes around it: we are obviously talking about Health Connect (in Italian translated as Health connection), an app that promises to act as a hub for all health-related applications.

Amazon offer news.google.com/css/images/icons-buttons.svg#tw-icon-button-brand-amazon”/>

Health Connect’s goal is to unify the management of fitness or health data from all third-party apps, so that these are accessible from one place, without having to switch between apps. In Health Connect, it will be possible view and manage data on physical activity, sleep, body measurements, cycle tracking and food information (a bit like the iPhone Health app).

This data will be recorded within Health Connect through the appropriate apps: for example, if the app related to our smartwatch records the heartbeat and a training sessionthis data will be visible within Health Connect and will be integrated with the measurements recorded by the smart scale app.

Health Connect is currently still in beta, but it is already possible to try it by downloading the app from the Play Store (the button is at the bottom of the article). At the moment, the compatible services are Samsung Health, Leap Fitness, MyFitnessPal, Withings e Sleep as Androidbut Google has announced new ones, like Peloton, Oura, WeightWatchers e Lifesumwhich will soon be compatible with Health Connect.

Finally, BigG wanted to specify that users will have full control over the data that Health Connect (or third-party services) can view, and therefore A new settings section is being developed from which it will be possible to guarantee (or remove) the various permissions for apps compatible with the service.

See also  "I caught an intestinal parasite"

Download from Play Store news.google.com/css/images/icons-buttons.svg#tw-icon-button-brand-google-play”/>

You may also like

The alarm: declining sperm count all over the...

“That’s why Covid is falling” – Libero Quotidiano

bacteria found in this food

Monkey pox, even infection protects for a long...

G20, Meloni: “Covid overcome thanks to vaccines and...

That superfood that has no superpower

Monkey pox, those who do not get vaccinated...

“Pancreatic cancer discovered by accident. Gianluca Vialli helped...

The slap in the gym and the system...

Towards the farewell to tampons: after 5 days...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy