During Google I / O 2022, BigG also presented an interesting news regarding fitness and everything that goes around it: we are obviously talking about Health Connect (in Italian translated as Health connection), an app that promises to act as a hub for all health-related applications.

Health Connect’s goal is to unify the management of fitness or health data from all third-party apps, so that these are accessible from one place, without having to switch between apps. In Health Connect, it will be possible view and manage data on physical activity, sleep, body measurements, cycle tracking and food information (a bit like the iPhone Health app).

This data will be recorded within Health Connect through the appropriate apps: for example, if the app related to our smartwatch records the heartbeat and a training sessionthis data will be visible within Health Connect and will be integrated with the measurements recorded by the smart scale app.