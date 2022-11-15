Google has released, albeit in beta, a new app which arrives directly on the Play Store. This app, called Health Connect (in Italian Health connection), aims to make it easier to connect between all the apps you use for to monitor your own state of saluteil fitness and the Welfaregiving you the ability to manage your privacy settings in one place.

With the recent boom of smartwatch, smart band e warable of all kinds, in fact, a great problem of data collection fragmentation has arisen: each brand produces its own app, but very often apps don’t communicate the one with the other. Google Health Connection is used to make these apps talk to each other.

Health Connect, la salute in una sola app

Google created this application in collaboration with Samsung to help centralize the management of all applications that collect data on our physical activity or our state of health.

In a post on his blog, Google explains that Health Connect allows users to share “health and fitness data on Android devices, with your consent“. Apps connected to the new platform can also share data so that users can be “accredited“to receive the data they have collected from another application on an app for a workout.

In addition to sharing health and fitness data, Health Connect will create a place centralized for all privacy controls. In other words, this page will collect all compatible apps in one place so that you can adjust the settings of data authorization without having to log into each app individually.

Currently, Google claims that more than 10 fitness apps, health and wellness are integrated into the platform. Among these there are MyFitnessPal, Oura, Peloton, Samsung Health, Weight Watchers, Dexcom e Fitbit. According to the tech giant, this is only the first wave of compatible apps, and more will be added later. Health Connect was first announced in May during Google I / O and initially limited access was only given to developers making the new integrations.

Health Connect thinks of the developers

As mentioned Health Connect was created in partnership with Samsung to help standardize sharing data between health and fitness apps, replacing previous sharing integrations that required developers to create API connections for each app. This system just wasn’t expensive and laborious to keep, but it also made it difficult for users to unlock their data to synchronize with other applications.

Health Connect now supports beyond 40 types of data in 6 categories and requires only a few lines of code, offering developers a standardized data schema that is therefore easy to build and integrate.