by admin
Google Stadia Controller

One of the key points of cloud streaming games is being able to start playing anytime, anywhere, and Google, one of the promoters, also wants to add a way to open it in their most important and convenient product.According to The Nerf Report’s Bryant Chappel on TwitterpostIndicates that Google is testing adding a shortcut key to directly start the cloud streaming game service in the search results page, and supports

Services like Stadia, Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna. For example, if you search for “Destiny 2” or “Halo Infinite” on Google, in addition to related news, the results page will also have a one-click to open the “Play” button for the applicable platform.

The Verge and 9to5Google also confirmed observations of the test, with the latter finding that the search results page would show whether the game was available as a limited-time trial, free-to-play, and included with Stadia’s paid subscription.

That is to say, Google already provides similar services for movies and TV content. For example, when searching for “Stranger Things” on Google, in addition to related news and websites, the result page will also show that it can be streamed on Netflix, and the same It is a one-click jump to related services.

