In order to promote RCS (Rich Communication Services) format text messages, Google earlier launched a dedicated website called “Get The Message”, and even launched a hashtag content link of “#GeTheMessage” in community services, hoping to persuade Apple to join the use of RCS format text messages. Serve.

Judging from the current development, most telecommunications operators in the United States have begun to provide short message delivery services that support the RCS format, and gradually replace traditional SMS messages with limited content, and later promote MMS messages that can attach pictures, links, and other content.

In order to further compete with the iMessage service launched by Apple, Google later added endpoint encryption to RCS messages, and during Google I/O 2022 this year, it said that it would add E2EE end-to-end encryption in the second half of this year to ensure the content of messages. Delivery security.

However, Apple has always kept the iPhone and other devices using iMessage. At the same time, it believes that adding the Android system to use iMessage will cause more harm than good. Therefore, people who use Android mobile phones to communicate will most likely be “estranged” by those who use iPhone. ”, the reason is that the text messages sent from the iPhone will only be presented in the form of traditional SMS or MMS (and presented with a blue background) from the iPhone to the Android mobile phone, and content such as stickers cannot be used.

Therefore, Google has repeatedly called on Apple to join the use of RCS SMS, so that iOS and Android users can transmit the content of SMS messages equally without any “discrimination” problem, and even emphasize that RCS SMS can provide equivalent iMessage service functions.