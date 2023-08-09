Google or ChatGPT, who is better at responding to health issues?

Is there a cure for Alzheimer’s? Is it true that people with some form of dementia experience depression more often? These are some of the questions that a group of researchers from three US universities asked Google and ChatGPT to test their “skills” in the field of health. Given the high incidence of diseases related to the development of dementia in the United States (and beyond), the authors decided to focus their investigation on this topic. The results of the studio were published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research.

The researchers submitted a total of 60 queries to Google and ChatGPT, half of which involved asking for information about the symptoms of a certain disease, its course, life expectancy, and so on, while the other half concerns the request for information on assistance services aimed at patients or their families. The decision to focus on the issue of dementia, the authors explain, concerns both the high (and growing in many countries) incidence of this type of pathology, and the fact that “the caregivers of people living with dementia are among the more involved in the search for information on health, given that they often find themselves having to make decisions for the care of their loved ones”, tells Nicole Ruggiano, professor of social studies at the University of Alabama and second author of the publication. According to WHOIndeed, dementia is currently the seventh leading cause of death globally and a leading cause of disability and dependency among the elderly.

More up-to-date Google, more objective ChatGPT

“Google has the most up-to-date information and covers every topic,” says Vagelis Hristidis, a professor of computer science at the University of California Riverside and first author of the study. On the contrary, Hristidis continues, ChatGPT undergoes training sessions every few months, and consequently is less updated. At the same time, the research team concluded that ChatGPT tends to provide more accurate and reliable information than Google. This is because Google offers information taken from all kinds of sources, from the most reliable and disinterested ones to sites trying to sell their products. At the same time, ChatGPT has the great flaw of not providing any information regarding the sources from which it draws to formulate its answers. “If we took the best features of both we could build a better system, and I think that’s what will happen in the next couple of years,” continues Hristidis.

Finally, according to the results of the researchers’ analyses, both Google and ChatGPT scored rather poorly in terms of the readability of the answers provided. “My prediction is that readability is the easiest thing to improve, because there are already some tools, some artificial intelligence methods capable of reading and paraphrasing a certain text,” concludes Hristidis. “As far as improving reliability, accuracy and so on, that’s much more difficult. Let’s not forget that it took scientists several decades of AI research to build ChatGPT. These will be slow improvements from where we are now.”

