Home Health [Google phone]Google Pixel 6a is exposed to security flaw, any fingerprint can be unlocked – Hong Kong Economic Times – Instant News Channel – Technology
Health

[Google phone]Google Pixel 6a is exposed to security flaw, any fingerprint can be unlocked – Hong Kong Economic Times – Instant News Channel – Technology

by admin
[Google phone]Google Pixel 6a is exposed to security flaw, any fingerprint can be unlocked – Hong Kong Economic Times – Instant News Channel – Technology

It’s unclear if this is a software bug or a hardware-level glitch, and Google has not responded to this. (Google)

Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, launched last year, have repeatedly been reported to have many security flaws, and the Pixel 6a, which will go on sale Thursday (28th), is no exception. A YouTuber who reviewed the Pixel 6a found that even an unregistered fingerprint can unlock the phone with a fingerprint.

[Intel teamed up]MediaTek leverages Intel’s process technology to build smart device chips

YouTubers Geekyranjit, Beebom, and Victor Kamanga pointed out in the review video that even if only the right thumb is used for fingerprint registration on the Pixel 6a, it is found that the screen can be unlocked with the left thumb; Found the same bug. But it’s not clear if this is a software bug or a hardware-level glitch, and Google hasn’t responded to this.

[Motorola new phone]Motorola will hold a conference next month, two flagship mobile phones will debut simultaneously

The foreign media “Gadgets360” also mentioned that the Pixel 6a has not received any software updates after its release, and the phone is still running the Android security patch dated April 2022.

Each episode of “Entrepreneurial Ideas” invites Hong Kong corporate brands to share their business tips under the epidemic. Watch the latest episode now:

Responsible editor: Chen Zhuoxian

Open the hket App and read the full text

See also  gym for Malcuit, therapies for Meret

You may also like

data for Tuesday 26 July

will the quarantine be removed? Costa becomes unbalanced

“The construction site of the school gym risks...

DDR5 performs better than DDR4 memory, Intel Core...

The Japanese diet is the elixir of life,...

The Tour de France has a message for...

Chat on Xbox, Phone, and PC Xbox will...

88,221 new cases and 253 deaths – breaking...

Salvatore Iaconesi, the digital wonder, is dead

Roller Rink: An Interesting Combination of Style, Skating...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy