Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, launched last year, have repeatedly been reported to have many security flaws, and the Pixel 6a, which will go on sale Thursday (28th), is no exception. A YouTuber who reviewed the Pixel 6a found that even an unregistered fingerprint can unlock the phone with a fingerprint.

YouTubers Geekyranjit, Beebom, and Victor Kamanga pointed out in the review video that even if only the right thumb is used for fingerprint registration on the Pixel 6a, it is found that the screen can be unlocked with the left thumb; Found the same bug. But it’s not clear if this is a software bug or a hardware-level glitch, and Google hasn’t responded to this.

The foreign media “Gadgets360” also mentioned that the Pixel 6a has not received any software updates after its release, and the phone is still running the Android security patch dated April 2022.

