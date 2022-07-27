(Picture / Flip the official website of Google Photos

The familiar Google Photos has recently been released to Android phone users in an updated version, quietly adding 2 thoughtful and practical functions, without the need to open and enter Google Photos, you can quickly view the stored in the phone with “one key” screenshot of photo. At the same time, it also provides a dedicated shortcut for the “Screenshots” folder, allowing users to place it in any corner of the mobile wallpaper. The benefit is that it makes “screenshots” easier to find and manage quickly, which greatly simplifies the complicated operation steps that used to go through layers of clicks.

According to foreign media AndroidPolice reports, the optimization and adjustment for the “Screenshots” project has been released to Android users a few days ago, as long as the Google Photos App is updated to “5.97” (including the above version), you can Get this convenient operating experience. The reporter’s actual measurement As for when the iOS version of “Google Photos” of this function is expected to be launched, it is still unclear.

An updated version of the Google Photos App has been released, adding a shortcut button for “View Screenshots”. (Figure flipping the screenshot of the mobile phone)

The operation path is: Long press the icon of the “Google Photos” App on your mobile phone for about one to two seconds, and then click the “View Screenshots” option in the pop-up mini-menu to directly enter the “Screenshots” folder. list of checklists to view. In addition, when you click the “=” icon displayed on the far right of the “View Screenshot” option, you can create a dedicated shortcut on the mobile wallpaper by pressing the “press and drag” gesture.

At present, the “Google Photos” app provides a useful small function to quickly view “screenshots”, and it has been launched on Android phones first. If you want to know whether the version number of the “Google Photos” app on your mobile phone has been updated to version “5.97” or above, the steps to check the path are: After opening the “Google Photos” app, click “Thumb Up” in the upper right corner of the screen, and then After clicking the “Album” setting in the display menu, then slide to “About Google Photos” at the bottom. After clicking, the currently installed version number will be displayed.

