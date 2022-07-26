Google has added a “frequently photographed face” feature to the camera since the Pixel 4. (Picture/Official website, schematic diagram only)

Google has added the “Frequently Face Shot” feature to the camera since Pixel 4, but it seems to have been quietly canceled recently!

The foreign media 9to5google said that in May, some foreign netizens raised the question on the Pixel forum that the “Changing Face” function could not be used. At that time, the official reply, “Suspended use, will be repaired soon, there is no detailed timetable.” But so far recover.

Please read on…

A reporter from the Free 3C Technology Channel tested with Pixel 6 and found that after the latest update of the camera, the “Frequently Shooting Faces” function disappeared from the camera (presumably other original supported models should be the same). In addition, actually looking at the Pixel 6a, which will go on sale in Taiwan this Thursday, the camera in the phone does not have this option built into it.

Strangely, from the spec sheet on Google’s website, the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and even the Pixel 6a still list the face-slapping feature, so I’m not sure if it’s permanently removed, or if it will be updated later.

After a reporter from the Free 3C Technology Channel updated the camera of the Pixel 6 at hand, the “frequently photographing faces” function disappeared. (Photo/Photo by reporter Wu Peihua)

From the official specification sheet, the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a still have the function of taking face shots, but the newly launched Pixel 6a does not have it built-in. (Picture / Flip the official website)

According to the official original guide, you can choose to turn on or off “Frequently photographed faces” in the settings. The main function is to allow the camera to recognize frequently photographed faces. If “Frequently photographed faces” is turned on, the camera will store the photographed or recorded faces. Kong data, all face data will be stored on the mobile phone, but will not be sent to Google; when the “Changing Faces” is turned off, the system will delete these data.

“You Might Want to Watch”

No need to draw, no need to grab, now use the APP to watch the news to ensure that you win the prize every day, I download the APP and press me to watch the event method







