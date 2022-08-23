Friends who are concerned already know that Google has previewed the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the I/O developer conference some time ago. Recently, the latest news revealed that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be equipped with the second-generation Tensor processor. Since the spy photos of these two mobile phones were exposed, related videos have come out one after another, let’s take a look.

As you can see from the exposed video, a foreign anchor used a caliper to measure the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The measurement results show that the body size of the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 6 Pro are similar at 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm, but the width of the Pixel 7 Pro is narrowed to 73.2mm and the thickness is reduced by 0.1mm, but the thickness in the camera area is 11.5mm. Compared with the previous generation Pixel 6, the Pixel 7 has become shorter and narrower. The body length of the Pixel 6 is 158.6mm and the thickness is 14.9mm, while the thickness of the Pixel 7 is only 13.2mm.

It is understood that the edge display of the Pixel 7 Pro does not have a particularly aggressive taper, with polished surfaces on the lens bar and chassis, but the Pixel 7 looks more like anodized aluminum. It’s worth mentioning that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro don’t have a two-tone finish like the Pixel 6 series, perhaps because they’re prototype hardware. Unsurprisingly, Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available for pre-order on October 6, and will be officially launched on October 13. Although it is not available in Hong Kong, it is still worth looking forward to.