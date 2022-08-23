Home Health Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro first-hand video, narrower borders
Health

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro first-hand video, narrower borders

by admin
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro first-hand video, narrower borders

Friends who are concerned already know that Google has previewed the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the I/O developer conference some time ago. Recently, the latest news revealed that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be equipped with the second-generation Tensor processor. Since the spy photos of these two mobile phones were exposed, related videos have come out one after another, let’s take a look.

As you can see from the exposed video, a foreign anchor used a caliper to measure the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The measurement results show that the body size of the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 6 Pro are similar at 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm, but the width of the Pixel 7 Pro is narrowed to 73.2mm and the thickness is reduced by 0.1mm, but the thickness in the camera area is 11.5mm. Compared with the previous generation Pixel 6, the Pixel 7 has become shorter and narrower. The body length of the Pixel 6 is 158.6mm and the thickness is 14.9mm, while the thickness of the Pixel 7 is only 13.2mm.

It is understood that the edge display of the Pixel 7 Pro does not have a particularly aggressive taper, with polished surfaces on the lens bar and chassis, but the Pixel 7 looks more like anodized aluminum. It’s worth mentioning that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro don’t have a two-tone finish like the Pixel 6 series, perhaps because they’re prototype hardware. Unsurprisingly, Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available for pre-order on October 6, and will be officially launched on October 13. Although it is not available in Hong Kong, it is still worth looking forward to.

See also  Apple's M1 Max processor has a comprehensive score that surpasses Core i9-11900H

You may also like

Blood sugar: here’s what to eat in late...

“Sonic Unknown Frontier” public story trailer, the game...

when to understand if it is COVID? all...

Bag with marijuana and money found in the...

After 10 years of waiting, “Island of the...

Rome, Dybala skips the day off and trains...

“Lies of P” released a new trailer, the...

If you often feel weak, eat these foods...

The new massively multiplayer survival game “Dune: Awakening”...

in Italy the cases rise to 714. Symptoms...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy