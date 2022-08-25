(Central News Agency reporter Jiang Mingyan, Taipei, 25th) Google issued a press release today to announce that the beta version of “Google Play Games” will be fully open for download in Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand and Australia. In addition to more games to choose from, the requirements for computer specifications also significantly reduced.

In January this year, Google launched the beta version of “Google Play Games” in Taiwan, South Korea and Hong Kong, allowing a small number of users to participate in product testing and experience a variety of games on the computer.

Subscribe to the “Good Morning World” e-newsletter and master 10 world affairs in 3 minutes a day subscription

Qiao Baojing, head of application and game strategy development for Google Play Taiwan and Hong Kong, said that in the past few months, Taiwanese players have actively participated in the beta version. Cooperate with Taiwanese players and developers. Qiao Baojing also pointed out that the number of works included in Google Play Games has more than doubled. Currently, more than 40 games have been confirmed to be launched in Taiwan, which is currently the market with the largest number of games launched in the world, and will continue to increase at any time.

In addition, Google has also greatly reduced the computer specifications required to run “Google Play Games”, to allow products and services to work in conjunction with each other, so that players can play games through this platform anytime, anywhere, regardless of device type. (Editor: Zhao Weilan) 1110825