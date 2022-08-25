Home Health Google Play Games service expands to Thailand and Australia, fully open to all players to download, reduce hardware requirements
Health

Google Play Games service expands to Thailand and Australia, fully open to all players to download, reduce hardware requirements

by admin
Google Play Games service expands to Thailand and Australia, fully open to all players to download, reduce hardware requirements

The Google Play Games service, which was the first to be tested in Taiwan, Hong Kong and South Korea at the beginning of this year, has now been further extended to Thailand and Australia, and has been fully opened to all players in these regions for download and use, and the relevant hardware requirements have been reduced.

However, this service is still available in a beta version, and Google expects to continue to collect more feedback from players in Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand and Australia to adjust the experience of using this service.

Qiao Baojing, head of application and game strategy development for Google Play Taiwan and Hong Kong, said that in the past few months, Taiwanese players have actively participated in the beta version. Taiwanese players and developers cooperate. Qiao Baojing also pointed out that the works included in the Google Play Games service have more than doubled compared to the beginning of the year. At present, more than 40 games have been confirmed to be launched in Taiwan, which is currently the market with the largest number of games launched in the world, and will continue to increase at any time. .

In Taiwan, the mobile games players can play, in addition to “Three Kingdoms Heroes M”, which was originally in the beta version, now also includes “Three Kingdoms: Strategy Edition”, the most popular game of the year voted by Taiwanese players on Google Play in 2021, as well as shortlisted for the year. The most innovative game “Gingerbread Man Kingdom”. The mobile games “One Punch Man: The Strongest Man” and “Slam Dunk SLAM DUNK”, which are extended by well-known film and animation IP, can also be enjoyed by all anime fans on the Google Play Games service beta version.

See also  New chapter of disinformation on the Russia-Ukraine war

The hardware requirements are adjusted this time, mainly to adjust the specifications of storage space, graphics card, processor, etc., so that more players can play through PC devices.

New version specification requirements

Legacy Specification Requirements

working system

Windows 10 (v2004)

Windows 10 (v2004)

storage space

Solid State Drive (SSD) with 10 GB of available storage space

Solid State Drive (SSD) with 20 GB of available storage space

graphics card

Intel® UHD Graphics 630 or equivalent graphics card

Gaming GPU

processor

4 physical core CPU

8 logical core CPU

Memory

8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM

administrator

Windows administrator account

Windows administrator account

Virtualization function

Hardware virtualization must be enabled

Hardware virtualization must be enabled

compatibility

Compatible computer devices are not considered

Compatible computer devices and settings

You may also like

The beta version of “Google Play Games” is...

The risk of dementia increases with a life...

Monkey pox, what are the symptoms and how...

Samsung’s new Odyssey displays have both a gaming...

Brain: that’s why we dream – the Republic

Aquaman 2 and Shazam 2 delayed hits –...

First “fast-acting” antidepressant pill approved

Phil Spencer appears to be eyeing Asian acquisitions...

how the quarantine has changed since September

Phil Spencer appears to be eyeing Asian acquisitions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy