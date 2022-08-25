The Google Play Games service, which was the first to be tested in Taiwan, Hong Kong and South Korea at the beginning of this year, has now been further extended to Thailand and Australia, and has been fully opened to all players in these regions for download and use, and the relevant hardware requirements have been reduced.

However, this service is still available in a beta version, and Google expects to continue to collect more feedback from players in Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand and Australia to adjust the experience of using this service.

Qiao Baojing, head of application and game strategy development for Google Play Taiwan and Hong Kong, said that in the past few months, Taiwanese players have actively participated in the beta version. Taiwanese players and developers cooperate. Qiao Baojing also pointed out that the works included in the Google Play Games service have more than doubled compared to the beginning of the year. At present, more than 40 games have been confirmed to be launched in Taiwan, which is currently the market with the largest number of games launched in the world, and will continue to increase at any time. .

In Taiwan, the mobile games players can play, in addition to “Three Kingdoms Heroes M”, which was originally in the beta version, now also includes “Three Kingdoms: Strategy Edition”, the most popular game of the year voted by Taiwanese players on Google Play in 2021, as well as shortlisted for the year. The most innovative game “Gingerbread Man Kingdom”. The mobile games “One Punch Man: The Strongest Man” and “Slam Dunk SLAM DUNK”, which are extended by well-known film and animation IP, can also be enjoyed by all anime fans on the Google Play Games service beta version.

The hardware requirements are adjusted this time, mainly to adjust the specifications of storage space, graphics card, processor, etc., so that more players can play through PC devices.