Stadia

According to a report by XDA Developers, Google has added a new feature called “Party Stream” to the Stadia cloud gaming service, allowing players to broadcast live in small areas and invite up to nine people to participate. Participating friends can choose to watch or play together, and use the built-in chat room features, including emoji and voice.

Stadia already allows players to share game footage directly to YouTube, but Party Stream is more similar to Discord’s Go Live feature, allowing you to stream footage to only a few people, in a different context. Party Stream can also share games directly through Twitch without downloading third-party codecs, and it can switch devices seamlessly – for example, you can start Party Stream while playing Stadia on PC, and then switch to Android Continue to play on the mobile phone, then the Party Stream will also switch to the past, and the live broadcast will not stop.

According to XDA Developers, Party Stream has been gradually rolled out to all players, but is currently limited to desktop and Android devices, and will expand to other devices in the future.