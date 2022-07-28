Gmail interface changes Since February of this year, Google has launched an interface tweak to Gmail, and today the company is opening up this new experience to everyone. It integrates services such as Meet, Chat and Spaces more deeply in the overall interactive experience, and incorporates Google’s Material Design 3 design elements.

These changes are now felt when you log in to Gmail. But if you don’t like the new interface, you can also switch back to the traditional interface in the settings, although it’s unclear how long this switch will last.

If you haven’t enabled Chat, you also get the new interface, but by default it only offers a Gmail-related view. If you don’t use an embedded application, you can enable/disable them in the Quick Setting menu.

Multiple integrated Google tools

The updated UI integrates Mail, Meet, Spaces, and Chat buttons into the left-hand navigation bar, rather than showing multiple conversations per service. You can easily access content even when everything is open on the screen, you can quickly jump to a conversation in any area, and you can also jump out of the list when you hover over the icon.

New app menu experience

Google’s Mail, Chat, Chat, and Meet apps are now integrated into the Gmail main menu and displayed in a collapsible panel that you can expand or collapse at any time. You can perform the following actions through this panel:

Switch apps: Click the app name.

Preview icon: Move the mouse cursor over the icon.

Hide or show the collapsible panel: Click the “Show/Hide Main Menu” icon in the upper left.

Customize apps in the main menu: Click the Settings icon at the top right. The Quick Setup menu will appear on the screen. Under the Apps in Gmail section, click Customize. Choose an application to use with Gmail. Click “Finish”.



A new instant messaging experience

In the “Instant Chat” tab, you can access individual messages or group chat messages.

To open the chat as a small pop-up window at the bottom of the screen, click the “Open in pop-up” icon next to the chat message at the top of the chat or in the side panel. This way, even if you use other tabs such as “Mail”, “Chat”, etc., this window will still be displayed on the viewing screen.

IM notification bubble

When you receive a new instant message or chat room message, the system will display a message notification with a bubble in the lower left corner of the screen. Just move the cursor over the bubble and the system will display the message preview screen.

Reply to the message displayed in the bubble:

To open the message and reply directly from the Chat or Chat tab, click the bubble.

To open the chat and reply to the message in a small pop-up window at the bottom of the screen, click the “Open in Pop-up” icon or “Reply”.

How to open notification bubbles:

Next to the status indicator at the top right of the Gmail window, click More Options “IM Notification Settings”. In the window that appears, check the boxes next to “Allow chat notifications” and “Show new messages in chat bubbles.” Click Done at the bottom of the window.

hint: