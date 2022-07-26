The Pixel 6a, which was announced at Google I/O in May this year, was officially launched this week. As a Google product, it can be expected to have decent performance and camera performance, and the build quality of the phone is also quite good. Unfortunately, like many Pixel phones before it, the Pixel 6a was quickly discovered by users who got the phone in advance, and it was more related to system security.

Unregistered fingerprint photo unlock

There are at least two videos that have been circulating on the Internet recently, and it can be seen that the fingerprint recognition function of the Pixel 6a allows an unregistered fingerprint to unlock the phone. In a video by YouTuber Geekyranjit, he registered the fingerprint of his right thumb to the system, but even his unregistered left thumb was able to unlock the Pixel 6a; he reviewed it with the also recently released Nothing Phone(1), whose ultrasonic screen The bottom fingerprint sensor does not allow the unregistered left thumb to be unlocked.

Pixel 6 also has the same problem

In another video shot by Beebom, other people without registered fingerprints were invited to help test, and many people were able to successfully unlock the Pixel 6a. The two videos that found the problem were tested by people from India, and two editors from the website Android Police found no similar problems during their trial of the Pixel 6a. When the Pixel 6 was launched, there was also a problem with unregistered fingerprints that could be unlocked. Google pointed out that it was related to some screen protectors. In addition to making suggestions on the brand of the protector, Google also corrected the problem through software updates.

Data and picture source: androidpolice