“Gooning”: Why the new sex trend can be dangerous

There is now a separate category for this on porn sites. And the statistics of search queries on Google also show that the so-called “gooning” is becoming increasingly popular. This involves masturbation for many hours. The goal: loss of control, even reaching a trance state – that’s what sexologist Sunny Megatron explains in a YouTube video.

Gooning: hours of masturbation

Some people entered a spiritual state, she continues. “You completely lose yourself in your desires and your fantasies.” The so-called “gooners” masturbate for hours, sometimes even for days. Unlike the so-called “Eding”, in which the climax is deliberately delayed again and again, this is more about completely losing the connection to the outside world. Porn is often playing during this time.

“You get lost in all the screens, sounds and sensations. “You enter a trance-like euphoric state, lose your sense of time and reality, and truly live in the now,” is how a “Gooner” describes his experiences to “Vice” magazine. The closed room where porn plays for hours is also known as the “Goon Cave”.

Why the new sex trend can be dangerous

Of course, what you do in your bedroom is up to you. However, indulging in masturbation and porn for such a long period of time can be dangerous. On the one hand, because people consciously isolate themselves from the outside world and consciously interrupt contact with other people for many hours. “It can happen that you lose your balance and at some point live completely in your own porn fantasy,” writes “Cosmopolitan”.

The risk of developing an addiction to porn and masturbation should not be underestimated. As Rudolf Stark, Professor of Psychotherapy and Systems Neuroscience at the Justus Liebig University of Giessen, told FOCUS online, around three to five percent of men in this country are addicted to porn.

You are considered addicted when certain criteria are met:

Loss of control and subjective suffering

“Those affected realize that consumption is actually not good for them. They try to reduce consumption, but they don’t succeed. “And this despite the fact that they are confronted with massive negative consequences – in their professional and private lives,” describes Stark. And the more pornography you consume, the greater the risk of becoming addicted. For example, when people consumed porn for six, seven, eight hours a day. “You can see that consumption dominates our entire life here.”

