GoPro HERO11 Black con Dual Battery Charger + 2 batterie Enduro a soli 483€

You have long eyed the splendid GoPro HERO11 Black action camera, but what has always stopped you was the price? After all we are talking about the best action camera on the market therefore the price is absolutely justified, but today on Amazon you could buy it at a great discount. Thanks to a great promotion you could buy it for only 483.99 euros instead of 609.98 euros. This is the lowest price ever and allows you to save 125.99 euros. This bundle also includes the Dual Battery Charger kit, i.e. two very useful Enduro batteries.

GoPro HERO11 Black: simply the best

With the GoPro HERO11 Black you will have the possibility to automatically share your shots on social networks thanks to the new extremely versatile 8:7 aspect ratio. You can also make incredible shots thanks to video shot in 5.3K, 91% higher resolution than 4K. All with never before seen quality using the award-winning HyperSmooth technology, winner of the Emmy award for the category “Built-in sensors and stabilization software”, now even better thanks to the Horizon Lock feature.

You can unleash your creativity with the new night effects (Star trails, Light painting and Light trails), thanks to which you can obtain spectacular light trails in the night sky. And if you love to try your hand at extreme challenges, you can take the GoPro HERO11 Black with you wherever you want thanks to its 100% waterproofing and incredible resistance, useful for shooting memorable scenes. Finally, the GoPro HERO11 Black features a revolutionary 1,720mAh Enduro battery that dramatically improves camera performance in cold temperatures and extends recording times by up to 38% in moderate temperatures, compared to previous GoPro cameras and batteries.

Take advantage of the Amazon super offer of these hours: now put the excellent GoPro HERO11 Black bundle with Dual Battery Charger and 2 Enduro batteries in your cart for only 483.99 euros instead of 609.98 euros. The offer is destined to be short-lived, so hurry up also because with Amazon Prime it can be yours in a few days without additional shipping costs and with Cofidis you can also buy it in comfortable zero-interest installments.

This article contains affiliate links: purchases or orders made through these links will allow our site to receive a commission. The offers may undergo price changes after publication.

