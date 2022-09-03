Rain Games and publisher Modus Games unveiled their new project at Gamescom 2022, the long-awaited sequel to Teslagrad: Teslagrad 2. This is a 2D-like Metroidvania with hand-drawn graphics based on Scandinavian mythology and folklore.

In the development announcement, the first gameplay trailer, which you can see below, introduces the game’s new protagonistLumina. The young girl will use her newfound Tesla abilities to navigate the environment, solve physics-based puzzles, and avoid traps and enemies.

Peter Wingaard Meldahl, Project Lead at Rain Games commented:

“I’ve dreamed of making Teslagrad 2 for years. The story, gameplay and mechanics have been brewing in my head since we released the original, and it’s an awesome feeling to see that dream come true.

We had the opportunity to interview Rain Games about this exciting project during Gamescom Cologne, so we’ll be able to bring you the latest on Metroidvania, an update that promises to break new ground in the genre soon.