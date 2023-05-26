Gorgonzola and bacon at risk of listeria, some lots withdrawn: here are which ones

Gorgonzola and bacon at risk of listeria

A few lots of cheese Gorgonzola dolce dop have been recalled by the supermarkets of the MD chain for a possible microbiological risk due to the possible presence of the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. This is indicated by three references published on the website of the Ministry of Health concerning the brand produced by the company Igor Srl, in Cameri, in the province of Novara. You can read it on torino.repubblica.it.

The products in question are the Gorgonzola dop sold under the brand name “Dolce Lettere dall’Italia” with lot number 10427001, Gorgonzola dop “Dolce Lettere dall’Italia” with lot number 10427002 and Gorgonzola dop “Dolce Malga Paradiso” with lot number 10427001. To be interested from a recall is also a batch of salted, roasted stretched pancetta and bacon on the axis produced by Salumificio Bonalumi, produced on 27 March 2023 in a factory in Mozzo, in the province of Bergamo.

Consumers who have previously purchased products affected by the recalls are advised to return them to the point of sale. There Listeriosis, or the disease caused by this bacterium, usually presents itself as gastroenteritis within a few hours of ingesting contaminated food. In some rare cases it can lead to the onset of meningitis, encephalitis and septicemia. In recent months, several products had been recalled due to the risk of contamination from listeria, such as chicken frankfurters, salmon sandwiches and chocolate pancakes, cooked ham, sweet gorgonzola, chicken strips and horsemeat.

