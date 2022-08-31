▲ This special edition Xbox Series S console features a “Ghost Eater Eats the World“-themed color scheme, and both the console and the handle are printed with the classic Ghost Eater Labyrinth map and cartoon characters. (Microsoft)

“Pac-Man” (Pac-Man) is a classic arcade game that swept the world in the 1980s. Earlier game developer Namco remade the 3D version of the game “Pacman World Re-Pac” (Pacman World Re-Pac). To further publicize, Microsoft (Microsoft) held a big draw to launch a special edition Xbox Series S console with the theme of “Ghost Eater”, which is limited to one in the world.

[App Ranking]Is Disney+ actually on the list of the world‘s “most annoying apps”?

This special edition Xbox Series S console features a “Ghost Eater Eats the World“-themed color scheme, and both the console and the handle are printed with the classic Ghost Eater Labyrinth map and cartoon characters.

However, the console will not be on sale publicly, and interested players need to repost the official Xbox sweepstakes Twitter from August 30 to September 19.tweetsand hashtag #PacManXboxSweepstakes for your chance to win this Xbox Series S.

[PS5 price increase]Ignore Sony’s price increase Microsoft: Xbox Series X/S pricing unchanged

“Ghost Eater Eats the World” is a complete remake of the 3D action-adventure game “Ghost Eater” released in 1999. Players have to save the kidnapped members of the Ghost Eater family from the evil robot “Toc-Man”. Platforms such as PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox ONE and Switch.

Each episode of “Entrepreneurial Ideas” invites Hong Kong corporate brands to share their business tips under the epidemic. Watch the latest episode now:

Responsible editor: Chen Zhuoxian