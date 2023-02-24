Do you remember the Nokia 3310? This model could be worth a fortune today: if you have kept it, check this detail.

It seems like a century ago since the Nokia 3310 made its debut on the market, effectively becoming the first mobile phone with global success. The Swedish company presented this model in 2000 and immediately attracted the attention of buyers due to an attractive and compact design, different from everything on the market at the time.

In fact, the first mobile phones were square, all black in color, with an unsightly antenna on top and without a screen. In fact, the first mobile phones were only used for making calls. The Nokia 3310, was not only smaller and had sinuous lines, but era was built without an external antennafeatured a display that allowed you to scroll through your address book, write messages and play games and could easily be placed in your trouser pocket.

Released a few months after the official presentation, this phone model sold 126 million copies worldwide in 5 years. A record that has not been repeated by the Swedish company with the evolution of this model and that has not been equaled by Apple either with the first iPhone model.

Nokia 3310, if you own this model you could make a fortune

If you lived through that era you will surely remember this mobile phone with nostalgia, for those who had grown up in the following years and had not had the pleasure of experiencing that first era it will perhaps be clearer why the Nokia 3310 was to be considered as a iPhone for importance and diffusion on the mobile market of the time.

Among the distinguishing features of this iconic mobile was certainly its indestructibility. The 3310 was so solid that many have kept it as spare cell phone in the event of malfunction or theft of the main mobile phone. Clearly in the first years of diffusion of smartphones. In fact, when the market was changed by the entry of smartphones, almost everyone abandoned the old models in favor of devices that allowed greater interaction and provided more functions.

If someone today, 23 years after its market debut, decided to keep a Nokia 3310, they could end up with a collector’s item. In general, used and time-worn models can be sold on the second-hand market for a price that does not exceed 40 euros. However, if you have an unused model, including the box, you could already get 300 euros.

Considering that Nokia recently decided to dust off its most iconic model in a more modern version and sells it for 299 euros, your old model is already worth more than a new one. Therefore, the advice is keep it for a few more yearsso as to further increase the evaluation and be able to obtain an important profit from what you have considered up to now a simple relic of a bygone era.

