Batman dies in Gotham Knights, which launches on October 25 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Instead, you can play as his sidekicks Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin to stop crime in Gotham City.

But what exactly caused this, and is Batman really dead?During San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that we wouldBatman: Gotham Knights – The Gilded CityGet more info on all of this in our new six-issue miniseries. Each comic will also contain a digital code that will give you extra content in the actual game, the first being the BOSO22 Batcycle Skin. If you get all six, there is a seventh item as a reward.

Here’s the official synopsis for Batman: Gotham Knights – The Gilded City:

“In Batman: Gotham Knight – The Gilded City, a mysterious virus infects Gotham City – turning its victims into rabid, yellow-iris lunatics, forced to rob, steal and rage. Batman – in his last case before his death – and his Gotham Knights struggled to contain the bizarre virus as they investigated its origins. But this isn’t the first time this unusual disease has swept the city, as the The series splits between today’s Gotham City and Gotham City in the 1800s, as the Dark Knight and his allies discover the Out of Control – one of Gotham’s first masked sheriffs.

The manga launches on the same day (physical and digital) as the game, so there are actually two adventures starting on October 25th.

