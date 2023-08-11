Gothic 1 Remake: the new trailer shows the Old Field and its inhabitants

Gothic 1 Remake he finally came back to show himself with a trailers on gameplaypublished on the occasion of the THQ Nordic Showcase 2023, which shows in detail the redone version of Old Field, one of the most famous places in the Valle delle Miniere. Let’s see it:

As you can see, the video follows the story of a thief who takes advantage of every opportunity he encounters to scrape together some extra coins. It’s also a great way to familiarize yourself with the scenario, made up of violence, poorly paid hard work, rationed food due to the situation and many other elements that made players of the original Gothic love it.

Return to Myrtana

All Gothic creatures have been redone

The kingdom of Myrtana finds himself under relentless siege by a horde of ruthless orcs. Requiring vast quantities of magical ore to forge weapons of extraordinary power, King Rhobar II mobilizes every prisoner at his disposal in the dark mines of Khorinis. In an effort to prevent escape, the ruler’s most skilled wizards are tasked with weaving a magical barrier, but something in the formula goes astray, and the magic escapes uncontrollable. Rebellion breaks out, turning the mines into a lawless zone ruled by the fiercest prisoners.

Forced to negotiate with the leaders of the newly emerging faction, the king finds himself in a compromised position, as the friction between the different factions in the mine steadily increases. However, no one is prepared for the unexpected appearance of a mysterious prisoner, an unknown individual destined to change the balance of power in unpredictable ways.