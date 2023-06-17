Home » GOTY: 2023 is a really crowded year of great titles, how difficult will it be to choose?
GOTY: 2023 is a really crowded year of great titles, how difficult will it be to choose?

by admin
We have recently noticed on several forums and social channels that players are already making lists of possible candidates for the prize game of the yearo GOTH whatever you want to say, 2023. Why so early? The large amount of excellent titles already released, as well as those arriving in the coming months, which will make the competition really tight.

Ad esempio sul forum ResetEra viene stilata una lista parziale che comprende: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Starfield, Final Fantasy XVI, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Dead Space Remake, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Diablo IV, Street Fighter 6, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Metroid Prime Remastered e Octopat Traveler 2, con la possibilità che spicchino anche Alan Wake 2, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Hades 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mortal Kombat 1, Pikmin 4, Armored Core VI, Blasphemous 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Warhammer: Space Marines 2 e Silent Hill 2.

Of course, the goodness of many of these titles has yet to be proven and some will not be taken into consideration for various reasons, but it is clear how the competition appears particularly difficult. The users of NeoGaf deduced the same, who also added Hi-Fi Rush to the titles mentioned, just to complicate the debate even more.

They are Reddit, meanwhile, an informal vote has already started. In short, the debate on the matter is already incandescent, despite the fact that 2023 still has many cartridges to shoot.

