Gout: symptoms, causes and treatments. All about metabolic disease

Gout is a metabolic disease that affects the joints, causing inflammation and pain. It is precisely for this reason that recognizing the symptoms is essential.

This debilitating disease that is often overlooked by blaming symptoms for the wrong causes, is characterized by the accumulation of uric acid crystals in the joints and surrounding tissues. In this article we outline the symptoms, causes and treatments of gout in order to provide a comprehensive overview of this condition.

Gout is a problem that afflicts many people around the world, leading to serious consequences for the joints. Not recognizing the typical symptoms of the disease means leading to a significant worsening of the problem due to the delay in treatment.

For this reason it is of fundamental importance to act quickly by communicating the symptoms to the treating doctor who will decide to perform specific diagnostic tests and then contact the specialist in the sector. But we immediately begin to understand what are the signals that the body sends us to indicate the presence of the problem.

Symptoms of gout. Typical symptoms of the disease include attacks of acute joint pain, inflammation, redness, warmth and swelling of the affected joint. A gout attack can come on suddenly, usually during the night, and can be very painful. The joints most affected are usually the toes and especially the big toe, but gout can also affect the heel, knee, wrist, and other joints. In addition to joint pain, some patients may develop other symptoms, such as low-grade fever, general malaise, and tophi, which are deposits of uric acid under the skin.

Causes of gout. This debilitating disorder is caused by excessive production of uric acid in the body or by a reduced ability of the body to eliminate it in the urine. Uric acid is a waste product of normal purine metabolismpresent in many foods. Some factors that may contribute to the occurrence of gout include a diet rich in foods high in purines, obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, high blood pressure, kidney failure, and genetic predisposition.

Treatments. Gout treatment is based on relieving acute symptoms and preventing future attacks. During an acute attack, it is advisable to leave a rest the joint hit, apply cold compresses and hire nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to reduce pain and inflammation. Some common medications include ibuprofen and naproxen.

To prevent future gout attacks, your doctor may prescribe medications that reduce uric acid levels in your blood. These are therapies that include xanthine oxidase inhibitors that reduce uric acid production and uricosurics that increase the elimination of uric acid in the urine.

In addition to medications, it’s important to make lifestyle changes to manage gout. A balanced diet and low in foods high in purines can help reduce uric acid production and prevent attacks. Avoid or limit alcohol consumption it can also help reduce uric acid levels in the body. Maintaining a healthy weight and regulating high blood pressure are also important factors in managing gout.

